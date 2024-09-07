Dr. John Chao Introduces Pinhole Plastic Gum Surgery™ The Final Touch To A Person's Smile

Pinhole Plastic Gum Surgery™ is the final touch to a younger, more attractive look for men and women. Post this

"While many people take advantage of the benefits of Botox, facial fillers and cosmetic surgery,, the subtle but noticeable effect of receding gums is often overlooked," says Dr. Chao.

To address this, Dr. Chao has developed Pinhole Plastic Gum Surgery™, a minimally invasive technique to reverse gum recession and improve the aesthetics of a person's smile. The procedure is performed through tiny "pinholes" made in the gums that disappear in a matter of days, leaving a perfect smile that enhances a person's overall look. "No cutting or stitches are required and downtime is minimal," says Dr. Chao.

How Pinhole Plastic Gum Surgery™ is done:

The gums are numbed with a local anesthetic. Tiny entry points (about the size of a ballpoint pen tip) are made in the gum above the tooth or teeth to be treated.

Special dental instruments designed by Dr. Chao are inserted into the entry points and moved to free the gum tissue and the gums are guided down to the correct position.

Tiny collagen strips are passed through the entry points and placed under the gums, which help to keep the tissue in place as new tissue is formed. The small entry points heal quickly and are virtually undetectable in a day or two.

Dr. Chao is launching a public awareness campaign for Pinhole Plastic Gum Surgery™, showcasing his actual patients and their results.

Dr. John Chao has trained about 4,000 dentists from around the world in the revolutionary Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® procedure for receding gums. Pinhole Plastic Gum Surgery™ is the latest version of the Pinhole® procedure, optimized for the aesthetic benefits of healthy gums.

For more information on Pinhole Plastic Gum Surgery™ go to www.alhambradental.com or call 626-308-9104.

John C. Chao, DDS MAGD

Alhambra Dental

Alhambra, CA

Media Contact

John C. Chao, DDS MAGD, Alhambra Dental, 1 626-308-9104, [email protected], www.alhambradental.com

Gary Grasso, Doctors PR & Marketing, 1 626-222-7955, [email protected], www.doctorspr.com

SOURCE Alhambra Dental