Dr. John Hilinski is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated San Diego Facial Plastic Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

"It is such an honor to be recognized. My goal is to achieve patient satisfaction and well-being by building a relationship based on trust, empathy and patient education," says Dr. Hilinski.

More about Dr. John Hilinski:

Dr. John Hilinski is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon who attended Harvard Medical School. After graduation, he completed a general surgery internship followed by a Head and Neck Surgery residency at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Medical Center. Throughout his residency, Dr. Hilinski focused his efforts exclusively on surgery of the face and neck. Such specialty training and experience provided him with an unparalleled foundation to become a facial plastic surgeon. He was chosen for a prestigious Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery fellowship sponsored by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Hilinski served as a Clinical Instructor in the Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Medicine. During his fellowship, Dr. Hilinski learned the latest advancements in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, encompassing all aspects of cosmetic facial enhancement. In addition, he is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. John Hilinski, please call 619-296-3223 or visit http://www.drhilinski.com.

