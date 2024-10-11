Dr. John Hilinski is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated San Diego Facial Plastic Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

This accolade recognizes Dr. Hilinski's exceptional contributions to the field of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. His dedication to excellence has earned him a reputation as one of San Diego's leading facial plastic surgeons.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Hilinski has earned a stellar reputation as one of California's top facial plastic surgeons, providing a compassionate approach and successful outcomes for his patients. His exceptional reviews through reputable online sources have earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well-known for their expertise. Throughout his career, Dr. Hilinski has been at the forefront of facial plastic surgery, delivering expertise in nose surgery (rhinoplasty), eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), ear surgery (otoplasty), lip lift surgery, injectable procedures, lasers and other noninvasive cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Hilinski utilizes the latest and most sophisticated surgical techniques to achieve beautiful results for the most challenging cases of revision rhinoplasty, and he is one of only a few board-certified facial plastic surgeons in San Diego, CA, who has advanced, expert training specifically in that area. He trained with internationally renowned facial plastic surgeon Dean M. Toriumi, M.D., who is considered by many authorities to be one of the best rhinoplasty surgeons in the world. Dr. Hilinski's practice is known for its personalized approach, ensuring that each patient receives tailored treatments that meet their unique aesthetic goals and medical needs. In addition to his clinical achievements, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Through the Hilinski Foundation for Surgery, he has provided charitable facial plastic surgery services to disadvantaged children in the greater San Diego area. Dr. Hilinski has also published numerous articles and book chapters on facial plastic surgery and is a respected lecturer at national surgical conferences.
"It is such an honor to be recognized. My goal is to achieve patient satisfaction and well-being by building a relationship based on trust, empathy and patient education," says Dr. Hilinski.
More about Dr. John Hilinski:
Dr. John Hilinski is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon who attended Harvard Medical School. After graduation, he completed a general surgery internship followed by a Head and Neck Surgery residency at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Medical Center. Throughout his residency, Dr. Hilinski focused his efforts exclusively on surgery of the face and neck. Such specialty training and experience provided him with an unparalleled foundation to become a facial plastic surgeon. He was chosen for a prestigious Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery fellowship sponsored by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Hilinski served as a Clinical Instructor in the Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Medicine. During his fellowship, Dr. Hilinski learned the latest advancements in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, encompassing all aspects of cosmetic facial enhancement. In addition, he is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. John Hilinski, please call 619-296-3223 or visit http://www.drhilinski.com.
