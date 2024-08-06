Dr. Jonathan Noonan Joins AIO Vision|OCLI Vision as Vitreoretinal Surgeon

"I am excited to join AIO Vision|OCLI Vision and contribute to its mission of providing outstanding eye care to our community," said Dr. Noonan. "I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team of professionals." Post this

His pursuit of knowledge led him to the University of Melbourne, where Dr. Noonan earned his Doctor of Philosophy, focusing on light-induced retinal vasodilation in diabetes. His research was supported by grants from the National Health and Medical Research Council and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, underscoring his commitment to advancing the field of ophthalmology.

Dr. Noonan completed his residency at the renowned Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Melbourne before embarking on an international fellowship at Columbia University in New York. During this time, he garnered accolades such as the second place in the American Academy of Ophthalmology Young Ophthalmologist 1-Minute Video Contest and received the Jason Horowitz Surgical Fellow Teaching Award.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jonathan Noonan to AIO Vision|OCLI Vision," said Brian Jewart, MD at AIO Vision|OCLI Vision. "His exceptional skills in vitreoretinal surgery and his dedication to patient care align perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest standards of eye care."

Dr. Noonan's clinical interests include diabetic retinopathy and he remains at the forefront of advancements in medical retina and vitreoretinal surgery. He is a Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists and an active member of several esteemed ophthalmology organizations.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Noonan cherishes his role as a husband and father of three children. He brings a compassionate and personalized approach to patient care, ensuring the best possible outcomes for each individual he treats.

"I am excited to join AIO Vision|OCLI Vision and contribute to its mission of providing outstanding eye care to our community," said Dr. Noonan. "I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team of professionals."

For more information about Dr. Jonathan Noonan and the services offered at AIO Vision|OCLI Vision, please visit ocli.net

For questions or further information regarding the OCLI Vision team or Spectrum Vision Partners, please contact:

Tom Burke

Chief Executive Officer

Media Contact

Nancy Fairbrother, OCLI Vision, 5168045200, [email protected], www.ocli.net

SOURCE OCLI Vision