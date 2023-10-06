Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Nationally renowned board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. RodrCguez-Feliz serves local and international clients at his boutique aesthetic practice in Miami, FL. Tweet this

His expertise and excellence as an Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon has granted him multiple appearances on local and national media to offer his expert commentary regarding plastic surgery trends and cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. He makes regular appearances on networks such as Telemundo, Univision, NBC Miami, and CBS Miami. His expertise has been recognized by his patients and peers receiving multiple awards including Top 10 Miami Plastic Surgeons, Top Doctors by Miami Indulge Magazine, and Top 10 East Plastic Surgeons by Aesthetic Everything.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Dr. Rodríguez-Feliz is fluent in both English and Spanish. He lives in Miami, FL with his wife and children. He spends his leisure time with his family enjoying outdoor activities under the South Florida sunshine.

Learn more about Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-jose-rodriguez-feliz/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living