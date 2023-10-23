Dr. Kanwal Bawa Announces BawaWave®, The First Painless Shockwave Therapy For Sexual Function

Dr. Bawa is a leading sexual wellness physician who treats men and women with cutting edge procedures. "BawaWave® and other treatments could help Kourtney Kardashian's ex- partner Scott Disick with issues he mentioned in recent articles," she says.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kanwal Bawa announces the development of BawaWave®, the first pain-free shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction (ED). "The number one cause of ED is blockages in blood vessels," says Dr. Bawa. "Shockwave therapy has been widely used to increase blood flow to genitals but has often been found to be painful," says Dr. Bawa, a leading sexual wellness physician who is also known as "Dr. Sex Fairy."
"The BawaWave® technique gives both men and women better blood flow without the pain and discomfort usually associated with shockwave therapy. And so, BawaWave does not require numbing before the treatment," says Dr. Bawa.
"I treat many patients with sexual performance and libido issues like those described by Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick in recent media stories," says Dr. Bawa.
A Cleveland Clinic trained physician, Dr. Bawa is the creator and host of the "Dr. Sex Fairy Podcast," rated among the top 1% of all podcasts in the world. Her @DrSexFairy TikTok account went viral from the first post and now has over 118 million views. Dr. Bawa is often referred to as "America's Favorite Sex Doctor."
Dr. Bawa says treatments including BawaWave®, BawaBig®, BawaShot and BawaRF are changing lives, restoring and enhancing sexual function and enjoyment for both men and women.
"I believe in treating sexual dysfunction by addressing its root cause instead of simply handing patients an ED pill," says Dr. Bawa. "Erectile Dysfunction in men is a silent pandemic. It increases by 10% for every decade of life."
"According to recent articles, Disick says he is suffering from a back injury and a stressful life, either of which can affect performance in the bedroom," says Dr. Bawa. "I invite him to contact me to help restore his sex life."
BawaWave® therapy, BawaBig®, BawaShot and BawaRF treatments are now offered exclusively at Bawa Medical, Boca Raton, FL
