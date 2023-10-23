Dr. Kanwal Bawa Announces BawaWave®, The First Painless Shockwave Therapy For Sexual Function

Dr. Kanwal Bawa is often referred to as "America's Favorite Sex Doctor." Post this

"I treat many patients with sexual performance and libido issues like those described by Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick in recent media stories," says Dr. Bawa.

A Cleveland Clinic trained physician, Dr. Bawa is the creator and host of the "Dr. Sex Fairy Podcast," rated among the top 1% of all podcasts in the world. Her @DrSexFairy TikTok account went viral from the first post and now has over 118 million views. Dr. Bawa is often referred to as "America's Favorite Sex Doctor."

Dr. Bawa says treatments including BawaWave®, BawaBig®, BawaShot and BawaRF are changing lives, restoring and enhancing sexual function and enjoyment for both men and women.

"I believe in treating sexual dysfunction by addressing its root cause instead of simply handing patients an ED pill," says Dr. Bawa. "Erectile Dysfunction in men is a silent pandemic. It increases by 10% for every decade of life."

"According to recent articles, Disick says he is suffering from a back injury and a stressful life, either of which can affect performance in the bedroom," says Dr. Bawa. "I invite him to contact me to help restore his sex life."

BawaWave® therapy, BawaBig®, BawaShot and BawaRF treatments are now offered exclusively at Bawa Medical, Boca Raton, FL

