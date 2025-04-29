Dr. Ken Anderson Honored as 2025 Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 11th Consecutive Year

I am deeply grateful to my peers for this recognition and remain steadfast in my commitment to excellence in medicine. Post this

"It is truly humbling to be recognized by Castle Connolly as a Top Doctor for the 11th year," said Dr. Anderson. "This honor reflects not only my dedication to delivering the best possible care to my patients but also the incredible support and collaboration of my colleagues and staff. I am deeply grateful to my peers for this recognition and remain steadfast in my commitment to excellence in medicine."

Known for his compassionate approach and dedication to patient well-being, Dr. Anderson has become a trusted international expert in the field of hair transplantation. Achievements such as this signify his outstanding contributions to the medical community and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

About Anderson Center for Hair

Since its founding in 2009, Anderson Center for Hair has been at the forefront of hair restoration, providing state-of-the-art treatment and compassionate care. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the Center has helped more than 100,000 patients on their paths to restored confidence and a fuller head of hair. Located in Atlanta and Alpharetta, Anderson Center is recognized as one of the premier centers globally and the leading hair transplant center in Atlanta and the State of Georgia.

For more information, contact:

Anderson Center for Hair

5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Suite 106

Atlanta, GA 30342

(404) 256-4247

Media Contact

Scott Regan, Anderson Center for Hair, 1 9126589614, [email protected], https://atlantahairsurgeon.com/

SOURCE Anderson Center for Hair