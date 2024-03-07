Dr. Kent Wellish Successfully Implants First Bausch + Lomb Toric Aspire "Range of Vision" IOL in Las Vegas

"enVista monofocal and toric lenses consistently deliver excellent results, and I'm looking forward to having access to a lens that allows for a broader depth of focus for our patients," said Kent L. Wellish, M.D. Post this

"enVista monofocal and toric lenses consistently deliver excellent results, and I'm looking forward to having access to a lens that allows for a broader depth of focus for our patients," said Kent L. Wellish, M.D., Cataract and Refractive Surgeon and Nevada's First Laser Vision Surgeon, Las Vegas, NV. "Cataract surgery is all about meeting each patient's unique needs, considering various factors, including their lifestyle, which increasingly involves extensive screen time. Having a variety of options that address today's demands is absolutely critical. In today's world, being able to drive, see the TV and computer all without glasses is a dream come true for many of our patients."

The procedure was performed at Wellish Vision Institute, known for its commitment to providing the highest quality eye care using state-of-the-art technology. Dr. Wellish, a renowned ophthalmologist with years of experience in cataract surgery, is recognized for his expertise in achieving optimal visual outcomes for his patients.

"We are proud to have Dr. Wellish as part of our network of leading eye care providers," said Shaun Brierly, Chief Medical Officer of American Vision Partners. "His dedication to innovation and patient care aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance and preserve vision for patients across the country."

For more information about this new offering and to schedule a consultation with Dr. Wellish, please visit http://www.WellishVision.com or call (702) 733-2020.

Visit https://ir.bausch.com/ for more information about the Bausch + Lomb Toric Aspire "Range of Vision" IOL.

Learn more about the procedure and this milestone in this article written by Dr. Wellish himself https://www.wellishvision.com/blog/first-toric-aspire-iol-in-las-vegas/

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Nevada with more than 180 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure, and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, Wellish Vision Institute, West Texas Eye Associates, Laser Eye Center of Lubbock, and Vantage Eye Center have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

About Wellish Vision Institute

Founded in 1994 by Dr. Kent Wellish, M.D., Wellish Vision Institute uses the latest technology and innovative procedures to provide the highest level of vision care in Nevada. Since its inception, Wellish Vision Institute has expanded to four locations in Las Vegas and one in Henderson, Nevada. Wellish Vision Institute is a premier ophthalmology practice, dedicated to providing the highest quality eye care across a range of services, including cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma care, and treatment for various eye conditions. For more information, please visit http://www.WellishVision.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Rodriguez, American Vision Partners, 602-598-7056, [email protected], https://americanvisionpartners.com/

SOURCE American Vision Partners