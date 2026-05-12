Dr. Kevin A. Smith Joins Solutions Afoot as Partner, Strengthening AI-Driven Systems and Purpose-Led Transformation

Some leaders inspire—Kevin builds," said Nike Roach, Chief Development Officer and Partner at Solutions Afoot. "Our clients don't need hype. They need systems that work, are secure, and can scale. Post this

At Solutions Afoot, Dr. Smith will expand the firm's ability to design and deploy AI-enabled systems that improve speed, clarity, and compliance across complex operations. His work includes AI strategy and operationalization, agentic workflow architecture, Microsoft 365 Copilot integration, and AI governance and compliance frameworks. He also deploys proprietary operating systems—PIVOT OS™, BRIDGE OS™, and Human OS™—inside the organizations he serves.

"Some leaders inspire—Kevin builds," said Nike Roach, Chief Development Officer and Partner at Solutions Afoot. "Our clients don't need hype. They need systems that work, are secure, and can scale. Kevin's ability to translate AI into measurable outcomes—while keeping people at the center—makes him the right partner for the next chapter of Solutions Afoot."

"For the leaders who need more than advice—I'm the architect in the room," said Dr. Kevin A. Smith. "I'm excited to join Solutions Afoot because they share my belief that true transformation isn't advised—it's built. Together, we'll help organizations operationalize AI in a way that strengthens performance, protects trust, and creates impact beyond quarterly results."

Solutions Afoot serves mid-market organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, and nonprofit sectors, delivering custom database applications, integrations, client portals, workflow automation, and enterprise-grade compliance solutions.

About Solutions Afoot

Solutions Afoot (https://solutionsafoot.com) is a U.S.-based custom software and B2B SaaS company founded in 2017. The firm designs and supports secure, scalable systems—custom databases, integrations, portals, and workflow automation—for organizations that need reliability, compliance, and measurable operational results.

Media Contact

Nike Roach, Solutions Afoot, 1 336-505-4249 501, [email protected], https://solutionsafoot.com/

SOURCE Solutions Afoot