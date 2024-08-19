Dr. Kevin F. Postol Appointed President of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine

Dr. Kevin F. Postol, a renowned expert in sleep apnea and TMJ treatment, has been appointed President of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), where he will lead efforts to advance dental sleep medicine and enhance patient care nationwide.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kevin F. Postol, a leading expert in sleep apnea and TMJ treatment, has been appointed as the President of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). This prestigious appointment recognizes Dr. Postol's extensive experience and dedication to advancing the field of dental sleep medicine.

With over three decades of experience in dentistry and a specialized focus on sleep apnea and TMJ treatments, Dr. Postol has been instrumental in helping countless patients achieve restful and refreshing sleep. His compassionate approach, combined with his expertise in the latest therapies and treatments, has established him as a trusted figure in the dental community.

As President of the AADSM, Dr. Postol will lead efforts to promote the importance of dental sleep medicine and advocate for advancements in the field. His role will include working with professionals across the country to enhance patient care and expand the reach of effective treatments for sleep-related disorders.

Dr. Postol's commitment to sleep health is reflected in his involvement with key initiatives, such as the White House Sleep Equity Convening. This panel, sponsored by Project Sleep, focuses on addressing sleep disparities and promoting sleep health equity, particularly in underserved communities. Dr. Postol's contributions highlight the critical role of sleep health in overall well-being and the need for comprehensive approaches to treatment.

At Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ Therapy, Dr. Postol leads a dedicated team that offers a range of non-invasive treatments, including oral appliance therapy, to manage snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. His patient-centric approach ensures that each individual receives personalized care tailored to their specific needs.

For more information about Dr. Kevin F. Postol and the services offered at the Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ Therapy, please visit www.gatewaysleepandtmj.com or contact the office at 636-394-9587.

About Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ Therapy

Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ Therapy, located in St. Louis, MO, is dedicated to helping patients achieve quality sleep and relief from TMJ-related pain. Led by Dr. Kevin F. Postol, the center focuses on compassionate care and effective treatments to improve overall health and well-being. The team's expertise in dental sleep medicine makes them a leading provider of solutions for sleep apnea and TMJ disorders.

