Dr. Kevin M. Passer Launches Addiction TeleMD, Offering Concierge Telemedicine-Based Suboxone Treatment in Mississippi and California

Addiction TeleMD is a concierge-style addiction medicine practice offering personalized Suboxone treatment for opioid use disorder in Mississippi and California. Founded by Kevin M. Passer, M.D., the practice blends in-office care with HIPAA-compliant telemedicine to make effective treatment more accessible, flexible, and private. Learn more at www.addictiontelemd.com.
HATTIESBURG, Miss., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin M. Passer, M.D., a Johns Hopkins-trained, triple board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist, announces the launch of Addiction TeleMD, a modern concierge-style practice offering personalized Suboxone treatment for opioid use disorder via telemedicine and in-office visits. With licensure in both Mississippi and California, Dr. Passer now brings high-quality, individualized outpatient care to patients across two states.
Previously the founder of The Drug and Alcohol Detox Clinic of South Mississippi, established in 2005, Dr. Passer has been at the forefront of outpatient detoxification services. His new venture, Addiction TeleMD, continues this legacy by integrating modern telehealth solutions to increase accessibility and flexibility for patients seeking recovery from Opiates.
Key Features of Addiction TeleMD:
- Specialized Suboxone Treatment: Focused on effective, evidence-based Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction.
- Concierge-Level Care: Personalized treatment plans with rapid response times and direct physician access—without the red tape of insurance.
- Hybrid Access Model: Patients can choose secure video visits or in-person appointments at 602 Adeline Street in Hattiesburg, MS.
- Direct Pay Services: Operating on a pay-for-service basis, the practice does not accept insurance, Medicare, Medi-Cal, or Medicaid, allowing for greater flexibility and privacy in care.
- Licensed in Mississippi and California: Serving patients from Hattiesburg to Los Angeles and beyond.
About Dr. Kevin M. Passer:
Dr. Passer holds board certifications in General Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Addiction Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (FAPA), the American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM), and the American Board of Preventive Medicine (FABPM). His extensive training includes a fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
With nearly four decades of experience, Dr. Passer brings unmatched expertise, compassion, and professionalism to every patient interaction—delivering a level of service more typical of concierge medicine than standard clinics.
Free Self-Test for Opiate Use Disorder:
Visitors to the Addiction TeleMD website can now take a free, confidential self-assessment to help determine if they may be struggling with opioid use disorder.
🧠 Take the self-test here: https://www.addictiontelemd.com/free-opiate-self-test
Contact Information & Scheduling:
Patients can contact the practice directly via phone or email to inquire about services or book an appointment:
📞 Mississippi Office: 601-261-9101
📞 Toll-Free: 844-835-3631
📞 San Francisco: 415-228-3180
📞 Los Angeles: 213-224-3477
📞 San Diego: 619-344-0199
There's Still Hope at AddictionTele MD!
Media Contact
Kevin Passer, Kevin M. Passer, M.D. PA, 1 1-601-261-9101, [email protected], www.addictiontelemd.com
SOURCE Kevin M. Passer, M.D. PA
Share this article