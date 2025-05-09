Dr. Kevin M. Passer Launches Addiction TeleMD, Offering Concierge Telemedicine-Based Suboxone Treatment in Mississippi and California

There's Still Hope at Addiction Tele MD! Post this

Key Features of Addiction TeleMD:

Specialized Suboxone Treatment: Focused on effective, evidence-based Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction.

Concierge-Level Care: Personalized treatment plans with rapid response times and direct physician access—without the red tape of insurance.

Hybrid Access Model: Patients can choose secure video visits or in-person appointments at 602 Adeline Street in Hattiesburg, MS.

Direct Pay Services: Operating on a pay-for-service basis, the practice does not accept insurance, Medicare, Medi-Cal, or Medicaid, allowing for greater flexibility and privacy in care.

Licensed in Mississippi and California : Serving patients from Hattiesburg to Los Angeles and beyond.

About Dr. Kevin M. Passer:

Dr. Passer holds board certifications in General Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Addiction Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (FAPA), the American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM), and the American Board of Preventive Medicine (FABPM). His extensive training includes a fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

With nearly four decades of experience, Dr. Passer brings unmatched expertise, compassion, and professionalism to every patient interaction—delivering a level of service more typical of concierge medicine than standard clinics.

Free Self-Test for Opiate Use Disorder:

Visitors to the Addiction TeleMD website can now take a free, confidential self-assessment to help determine if they may be struggling with opioid use disorder.

🧠 Take the self-test here: https://www.addictiontelemd.com/free-opiate-self-test

Contact Information & Scheduling:

Patients can contact the practice directly via phone or email to inquire about services or book an appointment:

📧 [email protected]

📞 Mississippi Office: 601-261-9101

📞 Toll-Free: 844-835-3631

📞 San Francisco: 415-228-3180

📞 Los Angeles: 213-224-3477

📞 San Diego: 619-344-0199

🌐 www.addictiontelemd.com



