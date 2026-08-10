Dr. Kevin Sadati Named by Newsweek America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 for Facelift Surgery

"I'm honored to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for facelift surgery. This distinction reflects not only the outcomes we've been able to achieve, but the trust our patients place in our team every day." Post this

Surgeons were identified and selected for six types of cosmetic surgery: breast augmentation, liposuction, facelift, rhinoplasty, abdominoplasty and blepharoplasty. Results of the selection were based on three major criteria:

Reputation: More than 10,000 votes were obtained and analyzed for each category of surgery from a large pool of credentialed specialists with direct experience in the field.

Quality of Care: Evaluators assessed the quality of care provided by each surgeon, including the nature of the preoperative consultation, rates of surgical complications, extent of postoperative care and overall results of treatment.

Certification: All selected surgeons maintained active board certification and continued to provide clinical care within their area of specialization.

"Receiving recognition as one of the best surgeons in the field of facelift surgery is a great honor, and reflects both the quality of results we have achieved for our patients and the degree of trust our patients place in our care on a daily basis." — Dr. Kevin Sadati

This follows a year in which the results of the preservation deep plane facelift technique have attracted extensive attention well beyond the borders of southern California. The combined application of a high-level lateral SMAS technique with conventional methods of deep plane facelift surgery has now been adopted at major international meetings, by surgeons throughout several countries and as a major contribution to the literature describing advances in techniques of facial rejuvenation.

Dr. Sadati demonstrated the technique at the annual NYC Facelift Master Course and served as faculty for an advanced cadaveric course providing direct experience with methods of preservation of dissection planes, maintenance of ligament release, control of SMAS vector behavior and achievement of structural rejuvenation of the neck. His participation included expert discussions on mechanisms of regenerative healing and postoperative recovery with special emphasis on the application of photobiomodulation therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, intravenous hydration with vitamins and strategies for modulation of inflammatory responses and acceleration of recovery.

Finally, he presented with internationally renowned facial plastic surgeons representing Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the Cairo Face Summit, thereby extending the applicability of the technique to an international audience and providing a basis for adaptation of techniques to various cultures and styles of surgical care.

In addition, he was the first surgeon to report on a direct comparison of traditional deep plane facelift procedures with those performed using the preservation deep plane technique. This work appeared in one of the most respected peer-reviewed journals of the specialty and was achieved through collaboration with investigators at Harvard Medical Center and at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

About Dr. Kevin Sadati

Dr. Kevin Sadati is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon and the founder of a boutique facial rejuvenation practice in Newport Beach, California. With more than 20 years in practice and over 5,000 facelift and neck lift procedures performed, he is known for his Preservation Deep Plane Facelift technique performed under twilight sedation, an approach patients have come to call the "Natural Lift" and, increasingly, the "Undetectable Facelift." His background in art and sculpture continues to inform a surgical philosophy centered on natural, balanced, and lasting results. Learn more at drkevinsadati.com.

Media Contact

Alix, Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery, 1 9497067776, [email protected], https://drkevinsadati.com/

SOURCE Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery