Dr. Kevin Sadati's Preservation Deep Plane Facelift Gains International Recognition as a Major Advancement in Facial Rejuvenation Surgery

"The future of facial rejuvenation is not tighter faces; it's undetectable results. Preservation Facelift allows us to restore youthful contours, maintain natural facial movement, and create meaningful rejuvenation while preserving the unique characteristics that make every face beautiful." Post this

The global surgical community has responded with significant interest. This particular method has sparked the kind of momentum seen when a fresh perspective effectively resolves technical hurdles that have persisted for generations within the field.

From New York to Cairo: A Technique Reaching the International Stage

At two of the most prestigious global gatherings for facial plastic surgery, Dr. Sadati shared his innovative, self-pioneered Preservation Deep Plane Facelift method.

During the NYC Facelift Master Course, he presented the development of his unique technique to plastic surgeons looking for substitutes to conventional tension based facelift techniques. His talks emphasized advanced facial anatomy and methods for quickened recovery. He highlighted the core philosophy of his practice: successful facial rejuvenation should involve shifting the profound structural layers that cause aging instead of pulling on the skin.

That distinction is critical. Older facelift methods that rely heavily on skin tension can create the overly tight or unnatural appearance patients often fear. Dr. Sadati's approach addresses the underlying anatomical causes of facial aging while preserving natural expression and movement.

Just weeks later, Dr. Sadati presented at the Cairo Face Summit in Egypt alongside many of the world's leading facial plastic surgeons. The international audience included physicians from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond, marking another significant milestone in the growing global reach of his work.

During his presentation, Dr. Sadati reflected on Egypt's long historical relationship with beauty and facial aesthetics. Referencing Queen Nefertiti — whose image has symbolized facial harmony and elegance for more than three thousand years — he noted that the pursuit of youthfulness and beauty is far from a modern phenomenon. Nefertiti's refined jawline, balanced proportions, and sculpted neck have endured through history because those qualities have long been recognized as timeless markers of beauty.

The observation resonated not as historical commentary, but as a broader perspective on aesthetic medicine itself. The desire to preserve youth and vitality has existed throughout human history. What evolves with each generation is the science and surgical sophistication used to pursue it safely and naturally.

A Preservation-Based Surgical Philosophy

Dr. Sadati's path into surgery began unusually — through art, specifically sculpture. That artistic background continues to influence his surgical philosophy in subtle but meaningful ways. Like a sculptor, he approaches the face with the understanding that preserving structure is often just as important as altering it.

That philosophy defines his Preservation Deep Plane Facelift at every level. Instead of relying on aggressive skin dissection or surface tension, the technique prioritizes preservation of the vascular supply, retaining ligaments, and natural facial movement. By working within the deeper structural layers where facial aging truly occurs, Dr. Sadati lifts the mobile SMAS directly while maintaining tissue integrity essential for healing and long-term results.

The outcome is a rejuvenated appearance that heals naturally, moves naturally, and still looks authentically like the patient.

Dr. Sadati also became the first surgeon to publish a comparative analysis between traditional deep plane facelifting and the Preservation Deep Plane approach in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, one of the specialty's most respected journals. Collaborating with scientists from Harvard Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, his research formalized a preservation-based philosophy focused on structural support, biologic healing, reduced skin tension, and minimized tissue trauma.

The technique also incorporates a rotational flap component specifically designed to improve jawline and neck definition. The result is sharper mandibular contouring that appears youthful, refined, and naturally sculpted — comparisons to the elegant profile of Queen Nefertiti are not entirely accidental.

Advanced Surgery with a Faster Recovery Philosophy

One of the more distinctive aspects of Dr. Sadati's surgical philosophy is his preference for twilight sedation over general anesthesia for most facial rejuvenation procedures. Despite the technical complexity of the operation, this approach reflects his broader emphasis on minimizing physiologic stress and supporting the body's natural recovery process.

Compared with general anesthesia, twilight sedation often allows for less nausea, reduced systemic strain, and a smoother postoperative recovery. For patients ranging from their 40s through their 70s, that difference can significantly improve the overall surgical experience.

Accelerated recovery has become one of the defining characteristics of Dr. Sadati's practice and an important factor for patients who may otherwise hesitate to pursue surgery.

At the NYC Facelift Master Course, Dr. Sadati's role extended beyond formal presentations. He also served as faculty in an advanced cadaver anatomy laboratory, providing hands-on instruction to surgeons in preservation dissection planes, retaining ligament release, SMAS vector management, and structural neck rejuvenation.

Presenting a technique is one thing. Teaching it directly, layer by layer, in a surgical setting is another.

He additionally participated in expert panel discussions on regenerative healing and postoperative recovery, including topics such as photobiomodulation therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV vitamin hydration, and biologic optimization strategies designed to reduce inflammation and support faster healing. These discussions reflect a growing movement within aesthetic medicine toward treating recovery as an essential component of surgical success rather than an afterthought.

That educational mission continued in Cairo, where surgeons left not only with exposure to a new surgical technique, but with a broader preservation-based framework for approaching facial rejuvenation across cultures, training systems, and surgical philosophies.

A Reputation Built Over Two Decades

With more than 20 years in practice and over 5,000 facelift procedures performed, Dr. Sadati has developed an international reputation built less on marketing and more on consistency. Patients travel to Newport Beach from across the United States and around the world seeking results that appear refined, natural, and undetectable.

What continues to define his work is not a dramatic transformation, but the absence of obvious surgical signs. Patients still look like themselves. Their expressions remain natural. Their results do not appear artificial or overcorrected.

For years, many patients informally referred to his work as the "Natural Lift." Today, that philosophy is increasingly associated with what many describe as the "Undetectable Facelift" — results subtle enough that people notice improvement without identifying surgery itself.

From lecture halls in New York to international stages in Cairo, that philosophy is now reaching surgeons far beyond Newport Beach. As more physicians begin incorporating preservation-based principles into their own practices, Dr. Sadati's influence is helping shape the future direction of facial rejuvenation surgery worldwide.

The technique continues to spread. The philosophy is spreading even faster.

Media Contact

Alix Lopez, Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery, 1 9497067776, [email protected], https://drkevinsadati.com

Alix Lopez, Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery, 1 9497067776, [email protected], Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery

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SOURCE Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery