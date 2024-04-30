Dr. Kim Arnold Family Dentistry of Russell, KY Launches New Website

For me, the best part about being a dentist is having the ability to improve someone's self-confidence by giving them a great smile. I consider my patients to be like family, and I am committed to making sure they are as comfortable as possible as soon as they walk through our doors. Post this

Dr. Kim Arnold is a 1993 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and has been practicing ever since. With over 30 years of dental experience, Dr. Arnold has the expertise to provide an advanced level of care that benefits patients from young children to older adults.

Dr. Arnold and her dental team are committed to continuing education through Spear Study Clubs that allow dental professionals to collaborate to learn new skills and best practices from others in the field. Professional development is not only suggested but expected as part of the practice's philosophy and mission. Improving the patient experience is an ongoing goal of Dr. Kim's.

The practice is dedicated to patient comfort, offering coffee in the reception area and warm blankets in procedure rooms upon request. An atmosphere of calm and relaxation emanates from every corner of the office, putting patients of all ages at ease.

"For me, the best part about being a dentist is having the ability to improve someone's self-confidence by giving them a great smile," Dr. Kim explains.

"I consider my patients to be like family, and I am committed to making sure they are as comfortable as possible as soon as they walk through our doors. I want to empower each patient to make their oral health a priority so that they can maintain a beautiful smile for a lifetime."

Dr. Kim Arnold Family Dentistry provides quality dental care through the following services and areas of expertise:

Teeth cleanings

Oral examinations

Dental diagnostics

Fillings

Crowns

Bridges

Veneers

Dentures: full and partial

Dental implants

Smile makeovers

Periodontal services

Endodontic services

About Dr. Kim Arnold Family Dentistry

Dr. Kim Arnold Family Dentistry (https://www.drkimarnold.com) is a full-service dental practice located at 850 Diederich Blvd, Russell, KY, 41169. Call (606) 836-6022 to learn more and schedule an appointment.

