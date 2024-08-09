Dr. Kingsley R. Chin Honored as the Plenary Speaker for Forecast Conference 2024 at the University of Technology (UTech), Kingston, Jamaica

"I feel honored and blessed to be given the ability and opportunities to pursue the vision of advancing technologies for the Caribbean," Dr. Kingsley R Chin stated. "I hope to be an inspiration for future generations of entrepreneurs." Post this

"To evolve from a service-based economy into an industrialized powerhouse, we must invest in technology development," said Dr. Chin. "This vision isn't just about business; it's about creating opportunities for the next generation of Caribbean innovators to lead the world in groundbreaking technologies."

Series A Fundraising Opportunity

In line with this vision, KIC Ventures is offering a first-time opportunity in a Series A fundraising round, inviting investors to become owners in KIC Ventures. The capital raised will be used to advance KIC Ventures' innovative technologies globally, furthering their mission to impact the world through cutting-edge medical device technologies.

Commitment to Forecast Conference 2024

KIC Ventures is among the distinguished sponsors of the Forecast Conference 2024, reflecting its belief in the mission of UTech to advance science and technology for national and regional growth. Dr. Chin expressed his gratitude to Dean Kamilah Hylton and Mr. Nodley Wright for their leadership and for extending the invitation to speak at this visionary event.

Dr. Chin's Book "Prove Yourself" Inducted into National Library of Jamaica

In addition to his entrepreneurial efforts, Dr. Chin's book, "Prove Yourself: 12 Essential Keys to Rise in Business and Life", which focuses on entrepreneurship and business success, was recently inducted into the National Library of Jamaica in Kingston. The book is available for anyone to read, offering inspiration and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs.

About Dr. Kingsley R. Chin:

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin is a visionary Jamaican-born entrepreneur with over 30 years of business experience, including a strong focus on healthcare technologies. He is the Founder and CEO of KIC Ventures, an investment firm dedicated to medical device technologies for spine surgery. As an advocate for Black entrepreneurship, Dr. Chin's mission is to transform the Caribbean into a global center for technology innovation.

About KIC Ventures:

KIC Ventures is a leading healthtech investment firm founded by Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, specializing in medical device technologies with a focus on spine surgery. The company has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions and is committed to advancing technology in the Caribbean to drive regional and global growth. KIC Ventures is currently offering a unique Series A investment opportunity to further expand its impact and bring its groundbreaking technologies to a global market.

About the University of Technology, Kingston, Jamaica:

The University of Technology, Kingston, Jamaica (UTech) is a leading institution dedicated to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and research. UTech is committed to advancing science and technology for national and regional development, providing a platform for thought leaders and innovators to collaborate and drive progress in the Caribbean.

Media Contact

KIC Ventures, KIC Ventures, 978-232-3990, [email protected], www.KICVentures.com

SOURCE KIC Ventures