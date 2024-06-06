Dr. Kingsley R. Chin Invites Jamaicans to Invest in Cutting-Edge Spine Surgery Technologies for the Future

"This is a unique chance for Jamaican investors to support cutting-edge spine surgery and impact their financial futures. Together, we can position Jamaica as a leader in spine technologies," said Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, Founder and CEO of KIC Ventures. Post this

Why You Should Invest

KIC Ventures is revolutionizing spine surgery with innovative technologies. Accredited investors can now participate in this transformative journey by investing in the company's Series A offering. With a goal to raise $15 million USD, shares are priced at $60 USD each, with a minimum investment of $25,000 USD. This offering is rapidly gaining traction, with several million already secured since its opening from a mix of physicians and non-physicians, and is expected to close soon this year.

Proven Value Growth: From $100,000 Investment to $300 Million Valuation

In 2006, Dr. Chin laid the foundation for KIC Ventures with a personal investment of $100,000, targeting unique spine technologies. His strategic vision and commitment have led him to invest an estimated $40+ million of his own capital and attract an additional $25 million from external investors over time. Today, KIC Ventures boasts an impressive valuation of $300 million, with Dr. Chin owning more than 50%—demonstrating a remarkable 3,000x return on his initial investment.

Dr. Chin emphasizes that now is the optimal time for investors to join, as many initial risks have been mitigated, and KIC Ventures is positioned for global expansion and pursuing US IPOs for its portfolio companies. A prime example of this success is NANISX, which has shown consistent profitability since 2021, maintaining a positive EBITDA. The highly anticipated 2025 release of AxioMed's lumbar disc replacement to US surgeons is expected to further accelerate growth, with an ambitious target to elevate the company's valuation to $5 billion.

Why You Should Trust Dr. Kingsley R. Chin

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin's remarkable journey from a small town in Jamaica to becoming a trailblazing CEO in the spine surgery technology revolution is a testament to his resilience, determination, and visionary leadership. Raised in Buff Bay by a single mother, Dr. Chin's early life instilled in him the values of hard work and perseverance. His academic excellence earned him a scholarship to Columbia University, where he excelled both academically and athletically, becoming the Ivy League Player of the Year in soccer and president of his senior class.

Dr. Chin's career trajectory took him from prestigious institutions like AT&T Bell Labs and Accenture to Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School. As the Chief Spine Surgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, he pioneered innovative approaches that revolutionized spine surgery, earning global recognition for his transformative impact.

Why You Should Respect His Accomplishments

Dr. Chin's contributions to spine surgery are unparalleled. He introduced the game-changing MANTIS technology, which reshaped how spine surgeries are performed and was acquired by Stryker Spine in 2005. As the Founder and CEO of KIC Ventures, Dr. Chin continues to lead advancements in outpatient Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS™) technologies, consistently enhancing patient outcomes.

Despite facing challenges, including defending against anti-kickback charges by the Department of Justice, Dr. Chin's commitment to excellence has remained steadfast. His resilience and innovative spirit have set the foundation to propel KIC Ventures to unprecedented future growth, with NANISX portfolio revenues soaring over 40% year over year since 2021 and Axiomed lumbar viscoelastic disc replacement nearing FDA approval in 2025.

Why You Should Believe in Him and KIC Ventures

KIC Ventures is dedicated to revolutionizing spine surgery with cutting-edge technologies. Dr. Chin's acquisition of Axiomed, with its potential to disrupt traditional spine surgeries and improve patient outcomes, further solidifies his position as a visionary leader in the field. His deep understanding of both medical and business realms makes him a leader investors cannot afford to overlook.

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin's Dedication to Philanthropy

Dr. Chin's commitment to philanthropy is exemplified by his strategic initiatives and notable accolades. He has long supported local sports and education in Jamaica. Dr. Chin stepped in to support the struggling St. George's Football Club in his hometown of Buff Bay, Portland, Jamaica, renaming it Portlanders FC and elevating its performance. He also supports his alma mater, Titchfield High School, and the Reggae Girlz Football Team. In education, Dr. Chin volunteers as an adjunct professor at the University of Technology, Kingston, Jamaica, and has funded the construction of a science lab in Kingston.

In 2008, Dr. Chin founded the LESS Society, a 501(c)(3) organization promoting LESS Exposure Spine Surgery techniques. He also established the Healthtech Ventures Network Conference (HTVNC) to bring together healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss the future of the healthtech industry.

Dr. Chin's distinguished service has been recognized through numerous honors, including being named the Young Caribbean Professional Network (YCPN) International Entrepreneur of the Year in Philadelphia at their national event in 2018 and receiving the 2019 Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Award for medicine.

Join Us in Building a Global Jamaican Technology Brand

KIC Ventures invites Jamaicans, both at home and in the diaspora, to join this groundbreaking journey. Dr. Chin envisions a future where Jamaica leads in spine technology innovation, creating opportunities for young graduates and positioning the country as a global technology hub.

To learn more about Dr. Kingsley R. Chin and KIC Ventures, visit http://www.kicventures.com. Discover how you can invest in this pioneering company and be part of a transformative journey that is shaping the future of spine surgery and healthcare.

About KIC Ventures

KIC Ventures is a leading healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing spine surgery with innovative technologies. Founded by Harvard graduate orthopedic spine surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Kingsley R Chin, the company is committed to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare providers through advanced spine technologies worldwide.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Media Contact

Aditya Humad, KIC Ventures, 978-232-3990, [email protected], www.KICVentures.com

SOURCE KIC Ventures