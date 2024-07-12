Dr. Kingsley R. Chin Settles Civil Case with U.S. Department of Justice

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, founder of SpineFrontier, Inc., has reached a civil settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding allegations of paying kickbacks to spine surgeons. The settlement concludes the case brought by the DOJ under the False Claims Act.
BOSTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, founder of SpineFrontier, Inc., has fully executed a civil settlement agreement in the case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice under the False Claims Act. The complaint alleged that SpineFrontier paid kickbacks to spine surgeons consulting with the company.
"We welcome this civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on this matter".
Official court documentation from Court Listener #156 reads as follows:
"The Parties can now report that a civil settlement agreement in this matter was fully executed by all the parties on November 27, 2023."
Official court documentation from Court Listener #160 reads as follows:
"For purposes of 15-cv-12908, the United States has been advised that the state government plaintiffs consent to the dismissal without prejudice of all state-law claims asserted by the relators against the defendants in the relators' complaint."
Dr. Chin continues to lead KIC Ventures, LLC, and its portfolio companies, delivering on the core mission of innovating less exposure spine surgery (LESS) solutions to advance outpatient spine surgery and improve patient outcomes worldwide.
About Dr. Kingsley R. Chin:
Dr. Kingsley R. Chin is a renowned orthopedic spine surgeon, professor, author, father, inventor, philanthropist, and medical device entrepreneur. Dr. Chin has learned from the experience with SpineFrontier, Inc. to now focus on a new career in health technology investments. As the CEO of KIC Ventures, LLC, Dr. Chin has dedicated his focus to pioneering advancements in less exposure spine surgery (LESS) and developing cutting-edge medical technologies.
Media Contact
Kingsley Chin, KIC Ventures, 6176975442, [email protected], www.spinefrontier.com
SOURCE Dr. Kingsley R. Chin
Share this article