Dr. Kingsley R. Chin Settles Civil Case with U.S. Department of Justice

BOSTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, founder of SpineFrontier, Inc., has fully executed a civil settlement agreement in the case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice under the False Claims Act. The complaint alleged that SpineFrontier paid kickbacks to spine surgeons consulting with the company.

"We welcome this civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on this matter".