Dr. Konstantin Frank Named Best Winery Tour in America by USA TODAY

"It is a huge honor to receive this recognition again," said Meaghan Frank, Vice President and fourth-generation vintner. "When we started the 1886 Experience in 2015, our goal was to give guests a behind-the-scenes look at the winery and show how thoughtful food and wine pairings can elevate the tasting. The combination of art, food, science, and culture has always been the lifeblood of the program. Because we update the wines, menu, and art regularly, guests often come back to see what's new. It keeps the experience fresh for them and exciting for our team, and knowing that our guests appreciate effort means the world to us."

It's the fourth consecutive year that the winery has won this prestigious award—the first time in 2022, then in 2023, and 2024. The winery was also ranked #3 in the country for Best Wine Tasting Room in America in the same poll; this is the third consecutive year Dr. Frank's tasting room has been ranked among the top five.

This year's awards come at a moment of celebration for the winery, which is also commemorating the 40th anniversary of its sparkling wine program this summer. In 1985, second-generation winemaker Willy Frank made the bold decision to bring traditional method sparkling wine to the Finger Lakes, helping pave the way for the region's now-thriving reputation for cool-climate bubbles.

Fred Frank, third-generation owner and president, sees the recognition as a full-circle moment. "This has been a very special summer for our family and winery," said Fred. "Marking 40 years of our sparkling wine program and a decade of the 1886 Experience is meaningful on its own. Receiving these awards is yet another reason to celebrate. It's validation of the hard work our team puts in every day to create an exceptional experience for our guests."

The USA TODAY 10Best Awards are based on public voting and highlight exceptional travel and hospitality experiences across the nation. A panel of industry experts selects nominees, and the awards remain one of the most visible platforms for consumer recognition in the wine and tourism space.

To reserve a spot for the acclaimed 1886 Wine Experience, please visit https://www.drfrankwines.com/1886 or call 1-800-320-0735.

About Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery

Since its establishment in 1962, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has been a pioneer in the Finger Lakes wine region. Renowned for introducing European vinifera grape varieties to the eastern U.S., the winery has achieved global acclaim for its innovative approach and exceptional wines. Nestled on the serene Keuka Lake, the vineyards boast some of the oldest vines in the country, including the second-oldest Pinot Noir vines in the U.S. Under the stewardship of the fourth generation of the Frank family, the winery continues to produce a diverse array of premium still and traditional method sparkling wines, all reflecting a profound passion for winemaking and an unwavering dedication to quality.

For more information about Dr. Konstantin Frank or, to learn about upcoming events, available wines, or to subscribe to the winery's newsletter, please visit https://www.drfrankwines.com.

Image Resource: https://www.drfrankwines.com/trade

USA TODAY Link: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/dr-konstantin-frank-winery-hammondsport-new-york/

