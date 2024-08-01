Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery Triumphs Again: Named Best Winery Tour in America for the Third Consecutive Year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

"This award is so significant because it reflects our visitors' and customers' votes and voices. The 1886 Wine Experience is a testament to our dedication to providing an exceptional experience, and this recognition affirms that our efforts resonate with those who visit us." Post this

"We are also immensely proud to represent the Finger Lakes region in New York. My great-grandfather believed in the potential of this region when he moved here in the fifties, and today, it has become one of the country's top wine destinations. This award celebrates not just our winery but the entire Finger Lakes community and its commitment to excellence in winemaking. We are deeply grateful for our guests' continued support and trust, and we look forward to welcoming even more wine lovers to our winery in the future."

Located in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of New York, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has set a new standard for winery tours, surpassing often more well-known destinations in iconic wine regions. The 1886 Wine Experience offers an immersive journey through the winery's storied vineyards and cellars, guided by Dr. Frank's expert wine educators and hospitality specialists. Running from May through the end of October and limited to six tables per seating, it also features an intimate tasting session with a thoughtfully designed menu that complements the winery's award-winning wines. Each month, Chefs Tyler La Croix and Steve Stopka from Lake Life Catering craft new pairings that harmonize with the wines and season, showcasing the region's freshest ingredients and local bounty. This symphony of flavors provides guests with an unforgettable oenological and gastronomic adventure celebrating the historic winery and the region.

The USA TODAY 10Best Awards are renowned for spotlighting America's most exceptional destinations and experiences. Nominees are selected by an expert panel and voted on by readers nationwide over four weeks, underscoring the widespread admiration for Dr. Konstantin Frank.

Adding to this achievement, the winery has also been recognized for the second year as one of the top five Best Wine Tasting Rooms, further cementing its reputation for excellence in providing unparalleled wine experiences.

To enjoy the award-winning 1886 Food and Wine Experience at Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, reservations can be made at www.drfrankwines.com/1886 or by contacting the winery at 1-800-320-0735. With limited availability, early booking is suggested to secure a spot for this extraordinary wine and culinary experience.

The recent weeks have brought additional acclaim to Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, with several prestigious awards at the 2024 New York Wine Classic. Organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, this competition celebrates the finest wines from the state. Dr. Frank's exceptional performance included three awards across Best in Category and Best in Class for its iconic Riesling:

Best White Wine: Dr. Konstantin Frank Reserve Riesling 2022

Best Overall Riesling: Dr. Konstantin Frank Reserve Riesling 2022

Best Riesling (Sweet): Dr. Konstantin Frank Reserve Riesling 2022

The winery garnered 14 medals in total, including 11 gold and three silver, underscoring its commitment to producing wines of outstanding quality.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as the #1 Best Winery Tour in America and to be ranked for the second year in a row among the top 5 for Best Wine Tasting Rooms in the country," commented Third-Generation President Fred Frank. "These honors, along with our recent success at the 2024 New York Wine Classic, where our Dr. Konstantin Frank Riesling was named Best White Wine, and overall, our wines earned numerous medals, are a testament to our team's dedication to excellence. As always, we are grateful for the ongoing support of our community, visitors, and customers."

About Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery

Since its establishment in 1962, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has been a pioneer in the Finger Lakes wine region. Renowned for introducing European vinifera grape varieties to the eastern U.S., the winery has achieved global acclaim for its innovative approach and exceptional wines. Nestled on the serene Keuka Lake, the vineyards boast some of the oldest vines in the country, including the second-oldest Pinot Noir vines in the U.S. Under the stewardship of the fourth generation of the Frank family, the winery continues to produce a diverse array of premium still and traditional method sparkling wines, all reflecting a profound passion for winemaking and an unwavering dedication to quality.

For more information about Dr. Konstantin Frank or, to learn about upcoming events, available wines, or to subscribe to the winery's newsletter, please visit https://www.drfrankwines.com.

