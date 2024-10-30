Dr. LaTanya White Honored at The 50 Most Powerful MEDWeek™ Awards

"At Concept Creative Group, we are redefining our economic legacies and turning them into engines of empowerment, and it's driving the systemic change our communities deserve." Post this

The 2024 MEDWeek™ Legacy Awards Gala took place on Saturday, October 26, 2024 in Miami, FL, where Concept Creative Group was recognized as a Powerful Capital Readiness Provider as a part of the Capital Readiness Program (CRP). The CRP is funded by the Department of Treasury in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).

The work that Dr. White does through Concept Creative Group centers on advancing equity by influencing policy, and through entrepreneurship education and strategic development for MBEs. Her efforts have had a transformative impact on over 10,000 socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs through initiatives like the Dynastic Wealth™ framework, which emphasizes the importance of legacy-building and sustainable economic advancement for underrepresented communities.

Through her academic and mentorship initiatives, Dr. White has created 50+ transformative learning experiences for students, faculty and staff at HBCUs and MSIs; delivered 40 transformative workshops and keynote speeches on entrepreneurship, racial equity and belonging; led 14 research projects that are informed by real-world entrepreneurial challenges and solutions; and launched the Dynastic Wealth Training Academy to give the families of entrepreneurs access to the blueprint for passing down intergenerational wealth.

Being recognized as one of the 50 Most Powerful MBEs, Advocates and Strategic Resource Partners solidifies Dr. White's position at the forefront of work being done to drive economic empowerment for underrepresented communities.

About Concept Creative Group

Concept Creative Group is a WBE-certified professional development firm that creates business development programs that increase global competitiveness by closing the skills and wealth gaps. The firm leverages evidence-based frameworks to deliver training, research and strategic advisory solutions on workforce and business development to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, and the entrepreneurial support organizations that support them.

