Dr. Laura M. Tiedemann, Esteemed Oculoplastics Surgeon, Joins OCLI Vision's Growing Team

Dr. Tiedemann's educational journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Honors from Brown University. She earned her medical degree from the prestigious George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Her passion for ophthalmology led her to complete her residency training in Internal Medicine at Yale New Haven and Waterbury Hospitals, followed by a residency in ophthalmology at New York Medical College at Westchester Medical Center. Dr. Tiedemann's leadership and expertise shone during her final year of residency when she served as Chief Resident.

To further specialize in oculoplastics, Dr. Tiedemann pursued a highly competitive fellowship at the renowned University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, known for being among the top 10 ophthalmology programs in the United States. During this fellowship, she honed her clinical and surgical skills, solidifying her expertise in eye plastic, orbital, and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Tiedemann's contributions to the field are also evident in her authorship of a book chapter on Orbital Anatomy for skull-based surgeons.

Throughout her career, Dr. Tiedemann has been actively involved in medical research, conducting valuable studies at esteemed institutions such as Columbia University, NYU Langone Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, and Children's National Health System. Her research has resulted in numerous peer-reviewed scientific publications and has significantly impacted the field of pediatric ophthalmology, setting new practice standards.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Dr. Tiedemann demonstrates a strong commitment to public service, dedicating her time to tutoring children with autism and learning disabilities. In her leisure, she enjoys dancing, traveling, and cherishing quality time with her family.

With her exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Laura M. Tiedemann is a valuable asset to OCLI Vision and an exceptional choice for anyone seeking oculoplastic treatments. She is welcoming patients in our Hawthorne and West Nyack locations in New York as well as our Fairfield, Stamford, and East Haven locations in Connecticut.

