Dr. Leif Rogers Donates Free Breast Reconstruction Surgery for a Woman in Need at the HER Too Nonprofit Charity Gala

A compassionate gesture during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Leif Rogers offers a transformative gift.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Leif Rogers, M.D., F.A.C.S., donated a free breast reconstruction surgery to a woman who is uninsured and in need of post-cancer reconstructive care. This generous act was celebrated at the 4th Annual HER too Nonprofit Charity Gala, hosted by breast cancer survivor Leyna Topete, on October 24th, 2024, at the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel.

This donation is a significant highlight of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting those affected. Dr. Rogers is offering both his time and resources to provide a life-changing surgery, ensuring that a breast cancer survivor receives the reconstruction she needs, regardless of financial limitations.

"As a surgeon, I have witnessed the profound emotional and physical impact breast cancer can have on women. I believe every survivor deserves access to life-restoring treatments, and I am honored to contribute to ensuring equitable care for all," stated Dr. Rogers. "This event wasn't just about raising funds; it was about giving hope to women who feel like they don't have access to the care they need."

Hosted by Leyna Topete, a breast cancer survivor and advocate, the HER Too Charity Gala raised awareness and funds for women in East and South Los Angeles facing significant barriers to accessing breast cancer treatment. Timed perfectly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event highlighted the urgent need to support underserved women in obtaining life-saving care.

The HER Too Nonprofit, committed to helping underserved women in East and South Los Angeles, recently announced an impactful partnership with the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center in East Los Angeles. Through the HER Too Fund at the Cancer Center, 154 women have received help with costs related to breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Leif Rogers is a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills and Pasadena. A graduate of Columbia University, Dr. Rogers completed his surgical training at New York Presbyterian and the University of Pittsburgh, mastering advanced techniques in microsurgery, facial aesthetics, and body contouring. He currently serves on staff at Huntington Memorial Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he continues to work on trauma reconstructions and cancer-related surgeries. Known for his compassionate care and commitment to his patients, Dr. Rogers is deeply involved in giving back to the community and advancing healthcare for women.

For more information about the HER Too Charity Gala or to support the cause, please visit https://hertoobreastcancer.org.

To learn more about Dr. Leif Rogers, please visit https://www.leifrogersmd.com/

