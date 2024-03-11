Dr. Louis DeJoseph Is Named 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Dr. Louis M. DeJoseph, MD, a highly skilled facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia, has been recognized as a 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This notable recognition is a tribute to Dr. DeJoseph's dedication to excellence in his field, his groundbreaking contributions to facial plastic surgery, and his unrelenting commitment to patient care.

Dr. Louis M. DeJoseph, MD, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon practicing in Atlanta, has been honored with the 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award. This significant recognition is a testament to Dr. DeJoseph's expertise in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and his commitment to patient safety and achieving natural results. He leads Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, which offers a range of surgical procedures and non-surgical treatments, from facelifts and rhinoplasty to injectables and laser treatments, all aimed at enhancing natural beauty and addressing patients' aesthetic concerns.

Dr. DeJoseph's dedication to his craft and his commitment to achieving the best results for his patients have earned him this prestigious honor. This award reaffirms his position among the top facial plastic surgeons in the United States, cementing his reputation as a leading authority in his field.

What it Means to Be a Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is a mark of distinction that sets physicians apart from their peers. This recognition represents the top 7% of all practicing physicians in the U.S., nominated by their peers and vetted by Castle Connolly's physician-led research team. To be a Castle Connolly Top Doctor means to be acknowledged for excellence in clinical care and interpersonal skills. It is a highly respected, peer-driven recognition that identifies best-in-class healthcare providers, helping to differentiate their practice.

About Dr. Louis DeJoseph

Dr. Louis M. DeJoseph, a distinguished facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has been a part of Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery since 2002. Raised in a family of medical professionals, Dr. DeJoseph's decision to pursue medicine, choosing facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, was a natural choice. His rigorous training includes a doctorate of medicine from Penn State's College of Medicine and a completed residency in Otolaryngology/Head & Neck Surgery at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rare Triple Board Certification

A testament to his exceptional skills and dedication, Dr. DeJoseph holds the rare distinction of being triple board certified in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and laser surgery. His certifications and affiliations include the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery. This rare triple board certification further underscores Dr. DeJoseph's commitment to excellence and his unique expertise in facial plastic surgery.

Expertise in Facial Plastic, Reconstructive Surgery, and Laser Surgery

With many years of experience, Dr. DeJoseph has honed his expertise in many surgical and non-surgical procedures. He is recognized for developing advanced techniques in facial plastic surgery, notably his innovative QT Lift™, a minimal-downtime facelift option for those not quite ready for a full facelift. His approach to patient care enables him to provide personalized treatment plans that align with each patient's unique goals and desires.

Popular Procedures at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery in Atlanta offers a suite of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, providing patients with a variety of options to address their unique aesthetic concerns.

Facial Procedures

From the traditional full facelift to the QT Lift™, mid-facelift, and neck lift, Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery has several facial rejuvenation options to meet the diverse needs of their patients. The QT Lift™, developed by Dr. DeJoseph, is particularly popular for its reduced recovery time of only 3 to 5 days.

In addition to facelift surgery, Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery offers a range of other procedures, including eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, chin and cheek enhancement, and brow lifts. The center also provides facial liposuction and ear surgery (otoplasty), with a focus on achieving natural results and avoiding an "overfilled" or "overdone" appearance.

Non-Surgical and Laser Treatments

The practice also includes several anti-aging injectables, including Botox, dermal fillers, hand rejuvenation, and much more. The laser treatments offered aim to reduce the appearance of scars, remove tattoos or hair, and enhance facial features. These include IPL lasers, UltraLight, stretch mark reduction, and laser skin resurfacing, amongst others.

Patient-Centered Approach

A patient-centered approach is central to the ethos of Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery. During the consultation, Dr. DeJoseph spends at least an hour with each new patient to understand their goals and desires. Patient safety is prioritized, with board-certified doctors of anesthesia and a qualified medical staff ensuring the highest standards of patient care. Before scheduling a facelift, patients are brought in for a pre-operative appointment to re-evaluate their medical history and review individual risks, ensuring a safe and personalized procedure.

How to Contact Dr. Louis DeJoseph in Atlanta, GA

For those searching for an expert in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, contact Dr. Louis DeJoseph at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery.

Renowned for his innovative techniques and patient-centered approach, Dr. DeJoseph is committed to providing individualized care that enhances natural beauty and improves his patients' self-confidence. His Atlanta-based practice offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including his esteemed facial rejuvenation procedure, the QT Lift™.

To learn more about Dr. DeJoseph's services or to schedule a consultation, visit the Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery contact page. You can also reach the practice directly by calling 770-457-6303.

To visit the practice, Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is located at 6085 Barfield Rd #100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

