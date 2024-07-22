Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela Announces Direct Patient Scheduling at Do It Bariatrics

Patients seeking Dr. Valenzuela's expertise can now contact her directly at Do It Bariatrics, streamlining the process for a more cost-effective and efficient experience. Post this

Comprehensive Bariatric Surgery Services

Dr. Valenzuela will continue to perform a wide range of bariatric surgeries, including:

Gastric Sleeve (Sleeve Gastrectomy)

Gastric Bypass (Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass)

Mini Gastric Bypass

Duodenal Switch (Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch)

Revisional Bariatric Surgery

With over a decade of experience, Dr. Valenzuela has successfully transformed countless lives through bariatric surgery. Her expertise and dedication have earned her a reputation as a leading surgeon in the field. "I am thrilled to offer my patients direct access to my services at Do It Bariatrics," said Dr. Valenzuela. "This change will allow us to provide a more efficient and personalized experience, ensuring that each patient receives the highest level of care and support throughout their weight-loss journey."

About Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela

Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela is a double board-certified bariatric surgeon with over 10 years of experience and a proven track record of more than 10,000 successful bariatric surgeries. She is recognized for having one of the lowest complication rates in the world. Dr. Valenzuela is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a frequent attendee of major world congresses of bariatric medicine, including the IFSO World Congress.

For over a decade, Dr. Valenzuela served as the lead surgeon at Mexico Bariatric Center, where she implemented protocols to enhance the efficacy and safety of bariatric procedures through medical tourism. Her efforts have significantly contributed to the center's reputation for high standards in patient care and safety.

Contact Information

To schedule a consultation or for more information, please contact Do It Bariatrics:

Dr. Valenzuela and the team at Do It Bariatrics are excited to welcome new patients and provide the highest quality care, now with the added benefit of direct access to one of the foremost bariatric surgeons.

Media Contact

Luis Mendoza, Do It Bariatrics, 1 (619) 5988133, [email protected], www.doitbariatrics.com

