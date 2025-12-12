Dr. Luis Macias: Named One of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for Eyelid Surgery by Newsweek

Newsweek's recognition affirms what our patients already know — Dr. Macias delivers eyelid surgery results with unmatched precision, safety, and artistry Post this

This honor is especially meaningful because Newsweek's ranking evaluates board-certified surgeons nationwide using rigorous criteria that include peer recommendations, outcomes, and patient satisfaction. Only the most exceptional surgeons earn a spot on this list, and we are proud to celebrate Dr. Macias as one of them.

A Leader in Facial Aesthetic Surgery

Eyelid surgery requires a highly trained eye and an elevated understanding of facial anatomy. As a double board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), Dr. Macias brings unparalleled expertise to upper and lower eyelid rejuvenation. His extensive professional affiliations, including the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the California Society of Plastic Surgeons (CSPS), the Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons (LASPS), and the Rhinoplasty Society, demonstrate his dedication to excellence and continuous innovation in aesthetic surgery.

For our Marina del Rey and greater Los Angeles community, this means every patient receives advanced surgical techniques, meticulous attention to detail, and results that look refreshed, natural, and true to who they are.

Why Eyelid Surgery Earned Him National Attention

The eyes are often the first area to show signs of aging, so achieving elegant, natural-looking results requires precision and artistic judgment. Dr. Macias's approach to eyelid surgery is founded on customization. He takes time to understand each patient's unique concerns, whether the goal is to reduce puffiness, address loose skin, improve visual obstruction, or restore a youthful appearance around the eyes.

Patients repeatedly describe their experience with Dr. Macias as supportive, transparent, and deeply collaborative. His reputation for honesty and education-forward care is one of the reasons Newsweek recognized him; he does not rush consultations, he sets realistic expectations, and he genuinely wants every patient to feel confident and informed before making a decision.

A Practice Built on Trust, Innovation, and Consistent Excellence

The Newsweek award recognizes individual surgical achievement but also reflects the strength of the entire Aesthetic MdR experience. Our practice prioritizes safety, comfort, and personalization at every stage of care. From the moment patients walk in, they feel the warmth of a team dedicated to their well-being. Our staff, technology, and streamlined patient process work together to support Dr. Macias' surgical care.

Aesthetic MdR has become a trusted destination for patients throughout Los Angeles seeking high-quality aesthetic surgery without compromising transparency or compassion. People choose our practice not only for exceptional results but also for the way we treat them with honesty, respect, and genuine investment in their journey.

A Personal Message From Our Team

We are incredibly proud of Dr. Macias, not only for earning this distinction but also for the dedication he shows behind the scenes every day. It is one thing to be listed among the top plastic surgeons in the nation. It is another thing to continually show up for patients, refine techniques, and elevate outcomes year after year.

This award validates what our team and patients have known for a long time: that Dr. Macias is among the very best in his field, not just in Marina del Rey or Los Angeles, but nationally.

What This Means for Our Patients

Whether someone is considering eyelid surgery for cosmetic enhancement or improved function, this recognition reinforces that they are in exceptional hands. Patients can feel confident knowing their surgeon is nationally acknowledged for excellence in this precise and delicate procedure.

This is also a moment for our current and past patients to share in the celebration. Their trust and support have always been at the heart of our work, and we are grateful to everyone who has chosen Aesthetic MdR for their aesthetic journey.

Looking Ahead

With this Newsweek honor, we enter the year energized and inspired. Dr. Macias will continue to deliver the same patient-centered, expert-level care he is known for, while expanding educational resources and enhancing the patient experience at Aesthetic MdR. Our commitment to excellence is stronger than ever, and we are excited for what the future holds.

Schedule a Consultation

If you are considering eyelid surgery or want to learn more about the advanced techniques that helped earn this national recognition, we invite you to schedule a private consultation with Dr. Macias. Our team is here to guide you, answer questions, and help you explore the most natural, personalized options for rejuvenating your appearance.

Congratulations again to Dr. Luis Macias — a true leader in aesthetic surgery and now a nationally celebrated Newsweek winner.

Media Contact

(310) 574-2103, Aesthetic MdR, 1 (310) 574-2103, [email protected], https://www.aestheticmdr.com/

SOURCE Aesthetic MdR