Dr. Luis Macias Recognized in Five Categories in Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026

Dr. Luis Macias has been named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 in five surgical categories: Facelift, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, Tummy Tuck, and Breast Augmentation. Post this

Eyelid Surgery

Liposuction

Tummy Tuck

Breast Augmentation

The annual rankings recognize physicians across the United States based on peer recommendations, professional achievements, and quality measures, highlighting surgeons who have earned the confidence and respect of both colleagues and patients.

"This recognition is an incredible honor because it reflects the trust of both my peers and my patients," said Dr. Macias. "Our team strives every day to provide exceptional surgical care while advancing the specialty through education, innovation, and research."

While recognized across multiple procedures, Dr. Macias has become nationally known for his work in deep plane facelift surgery and advanced neck rejuvenation, treating patients from across the United States who seek natural-looking facial rejuvenation. His practice also offers comprehensive aesthetic surgery, including eyelid surgery, breast surgery, body contouring, and facial fat grafting.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Macias serves as Director of the Aesthetic Curriculum at the University of Southern California (USC), where he trains the next generation of plastic surgeons. He is also an internationally invited speaker and educator, presenting advanced facial rejuvenation techniques at national and international meetings.

Over the past year, Dr. Macias has been featured or quoted by CNN, Forbes, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, People, The Hollywood Reporter, and other national media outlets, providing expert commentary on aesthetic surgery and emerging innovations in plastic surgery.

"This recognition motivates us to continue raising the standard of care," Dr. Macias said. "Every patient deserves individualized treatment, meticulous surgical technique, and results that enhance confidence while preserving what makes them unique."

About Dr. Luis Macias

Dr. Luis Macias is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Aesthetic MdR in Los Angeles, California. He specializes in facial rejuvenation, including deep plane facelift surgery, neck lift surgery, eyelid surgery, facial fat grafting, breast surgery, and body contouring. Dr. Macias also serves as Director of the Aesthetic Curriculum at the University of Southern California and is an internationally recognized educator in aesthetic plastic surgery.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Macias holds multiple national leadership roles within The Aesthetic Society, one of the world's leading organizations devoted exclusively to aesthetic plastic surgery. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the CME Symposium and Chair of the Marketing Committee, and is a member of the Society's Finance & Investment, Program, and Industry Relations & Development Committees. His leadership roles reflect his longstanding commitment to advancing aesthetic surgery through education, innovation, and collaboration within the specialty.

For more information, visit http://www.aestheticmdr.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Luis Macias, MD, FACS, Aesthetic MdR, 1 310-574-2103, [email protected], https://www.aestheticmdr.com/

SOURCE Aesthetic MdR