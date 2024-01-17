Dr. Lusharon Wiley Named Executive Director of the Equity Project Alliance, Working to Effect a More Equitable Northwest Florida

Dr. Wiley has distinguished herself as a dynamic leader in her commitment to racial and social equity, and her experience and talents make her an exceptional person to lead the EPA. Post this

"We are confident that, under Dr. Wiley's leadership, the EPA will achieve a new level of success toward its mission and vision," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels, which supports the EPA through Innisfree's Hive community initiatives. "Dr. Wiley has distinguished herself as a dynamic leader in her commitment to racial and social equity, and her experience and talents make her an exceptional person to lead the EPA."

A difference-maker in local communities and a passionate leader in equity and inclusion, Dr. Wiley was named one of the Most Influential People in Pensacola by Inweekly Magazine in 2023 as well as a recipient of the HERpreneur Network Icon Award for Florida. With prior work in higher education before joining Innisfree, Dr. Wiley volunteers on the boards of the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, the Pensacola Children's Chorus, the Pensacola-Escambia Promotion and Development Commission, and others.

Since its inception, The EPA has sparked immersive conversations and hosted powerful speakers to promote transformative thinking and creative action. Along with data-driven statistics on social disparities, the EPA is poised to take on an even bigger role as a community resource and change agent with support of groups like the Hive.

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 27 hotel properties — about 3,500 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and the planet. Innisfree, which has about $800 million of assets under management and $180 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

