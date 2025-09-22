Dr. Mary Qian of Mary Qian Dental Group Becomes Kois Center Graduate

Palo Alto dentist completes world-renowned Kois Center curriculum, strengthening her commitment to excellence in modern dentistry.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mary Qian, DMD, founder of Mary Qian Dental Group in Palo Alto, CA, proudly announces her official graduation from the Kois Center, one of the world's leading institutions for advanced dental education. This milestone represents the culmination of a four-year journey and over 250 hours of continuing education, where Dr. Qian completed the rigorous curriculum led by the Kois Center's founder, Dr. John Kois.

The Kois Center is widely regarded as the gold standard in continuing education for dental professionals. The program is designed to elevate dentists' skills through evidence-based teaching, hands-on training, and a final case presentation demonstrating mastery of principles in restorative, cosmetic, and comprehensive dentistry.

"Becoming a Kois Center graduate has been the highlight of my career thus far," said Dr. Qian. "The experience has transformed the way I practice dentistry, and I'm proud to bring the latest research, advanced techniques, and a commitment to excellence back to my patients in Palo Alto. This journey was challenging, but it's one of the best investments I've made for both myself and my patients."

Over the past four years, Dr. Qian has been implementing Kois principles at Mary Qian Dental Group, ensuring her patients receive care that reflects the highest standards of clinical excellence, innovation, and compassion.

Patients in Palo Alto and the surrounding areas are invited to experience dentistry guided by the latest Kois Center training and best practices. To schedule an appointment, call us, visit our website, or follow Dr. Qian on Instagram at @dmdpaloalto.

Media Contact

Dr. Mary Qian, DMD, Mary Qian Dental Group, 1 (650) 547-8002, [email protected], https://dmdpaloalto.com/

SOURCE Mary Qian Dental Group