Dr. Maryam Zamani Becomes First Plastic Surgeon on the West Coast to Perform Comprehensive Fat Transfer Procedure Using the AYON™ Body Contouring System

"Regenerative plastic surgery is redefining body contouring by combining surgical expertise with innovative technology to enhance precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes." – Dr. Maryam Zamani Post this

While aesthetic surgery has traditionally relied on several standalone technologies throughout a procedure, integrated platforms like AYON represent a shift toward consolidating key steps into a single surgical system. This approach can simplify operating room workflow, reduce time spent transitioning between devices, and help surgeons maintain efficiency and safety without sacrificing precision. For procedures involving fat transfer, the platform supports each stage of the body contouring process—from liposuction to autologous fat transfer and skin retraction—within one cohesive workflow. By reducing the need to switch between multiple devices, integrated platforms may help streamline surgical workflows and potentially reduce overall procedure time in appropriate cases.

"Every advancement we adopt should have a meaningful benefit for patients," said Dr. Zamani. "Integrated platforms like AYON have the potential to streamline surgical workflow, allowing multiple steps of a procedure to be performed through a more efficient process. That efficiency isn't simply about saving time—it's about creating an environment where we can remain focused on what matters most: patient safety, precision, and achieving the best possible outcomes."

Fat transfer has become one of the fastest-growing areas of aesthetic plastic surgery as patients increasingly seek procedures that utilize their own tissue for restoration and enhancement. Today, fat grafting plays an important role in facial rejuvenation, breast enhancement, body contouring, and reconstructive surgery, reflecting a broader shift toward regenerative techniques that work in harmony with the body's own biology.

Dr. Zamani has long embraced innovations that complement surgical expertise and elevate patient care. Throughout her career, she has remained focused on adopting evidence-based technologies that support precision, efficiency, and natural-looking results while maintaining the highest standards of safety.

"Regenerative plastic surgery represents one of the most exciting areas of innovation in our specialty because it allows us to restore volume and enhance contour using a patient's own tissue," Dr. Zamani added. "As technology continues to evolve, thoughtful integration of platforms like AYON has the potential to further advance how we approach body contouring and fat transfer while keeping patient outcomes at the center of every decision we make."

As plastic surgery continues to evolve, integrated technologies and regenerative techniques are redefining what is possible in body contouring. Dr. Zamani's achievement reflects her ongoing commitment to advancing the specialty through thoughtful innovation, surgical excellence, and a patient-first approach.

About Dr. Maryam Zamani

Dr. Maryam Zamani is a dual board-certified plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Among the fewer than 20% of plastic surgeons in the United States who are women, she is recognized for her expertise in regenerative aesthetics, advanced breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and natural-looking results.

A Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Zamani's expertise has been featured in TIME Magazine, GQ, The New York Post, and other leading national media outlets. She serves on the editorial boards of Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum and is an active member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society (ASAPS).

Known for thoughtfully adopting evidence-based innovations, Dr. Zamani was the first plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to offer Motiva® breast implants following their U.S. commercial release, reflecting her commitment to advancing patient care through proven surgical innovation.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.zamaniplasticsurgery.com or call (424) 777-4379.

Media Contact

Coastal Public Relations, Zamani Plastic Surgery, 1 424-777-4379, [email protected], https://zamaniplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE Zamani Plastic Surgery