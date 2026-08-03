Dr. Maryam Zamani Becomes First Plastic Surgeon on the West Coast to Perform Comprehensive Fat Transfer Procedure Using the AYON™ Body Contouring System

Dual board-certified plastic surgeon advances regenerative body contouring by integrating ultrasound-assisted liposuction, Renuvion® skin-tightening technology, and closed-loop fat harvest and fat transfer within a single surgical platform.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As regenerative plastic surgery continues to reshape aesthetic medicine, Dr. Maryam Zamani has become the first plastic surgeon on the West Coast to perform a comprehensive closed-loop fat harvest and fat transfer procedure using the AYON™ Body Contouring System, marking an important milestone in the evolution of integrated body contouring technology.
Developed by Apyx Medical, the AYON™ Body Contouring System is an FDA-cleared platform that combines ultrasound-assisted liposuction, infiltration, aspiration, electrocautery, Renuvion® technology, closed-loop fat harvesting, and power-assisted liposuction within a single surgical console. By integrating multiple technologies into one platform, AYON is designed to streamline body contouring and fat transfer procedures while supporting greater efficiency throughout the surgical workflow.
While aesthetic surgery has traditionally relied on several standalone technologies throughout a procedure, integrated platforms like AYON represent a shift toward consolidating key steps into a single surgical system. This approach can simplify operating room workflow, reduce time spent transitioning between devices, and help surgeons maintain efficiency and safety without sacrificing precision. For procedures involving fat transfer, the platform supports each stage of the body contouring process—from liposuction to autologous fat transfer and skin retraction—within one cohesive workflow. By reducing the need to switch between multiple devices, integrated platforms may help streamline surgical workflows and potentially reduce overall procedure time in appropriate cases.
"Every advancement we adopt should have a meaningful benefit for patients," said Dr. Zamani. "Integrated platforms like AYON have the potential to streamline surgical workflow, allowing multiple steps of a procedure to be performed through a more efficient process. That efficiency isn't simply about saving time—it's about creating an environment where we can remain focused on what matters most: patient safety, precision, and achieving the best possible outcomes."
Fat transfer has become one of the fastest-growing areas of aesthetic plastic surgery as patients increasingly seek procedures that utilize their own tissue for restoration and enhancement. Today, fat grafting plays an important role in facial rejuvenation, breast enhancement, body contouring, and reconstructive surgery, reflecting a broader shift toward regenerative techniques that work in harmony with the body's own biology.
Dr. Zamani has long embraced innovations that complement surgical expertise and elevate patient care. Throughout her career, she has remained focused on adopting evidence-based technologies that support precision, efficiency, and natural-looking results while maintaining the highest standards of safety.
"Regenerative plastic surgery represents one of the most exciting areas of innovation in our specialty because it allows us to restore volume and enhance contour using a patient's own tissue," Dr. Zamani added. "As technology continues to evolve, thoughtful integration of platforms like AYON has the potential to further advance how we approach body contouring and fat transfer while keeping patient outcomes at the center of every decision we make."
As plastic surgery continues to evolve, integrated technologies and regenerative techniques are redefining what is possible in body contouring. Dr. Zamani's achievement reflects her ongoing commitment to advancing the specialty through thoughtful innovation, surgical excellence, and a patient-first approach.
About Dr. Maryam Zamani
Dr. Maryam Zamani is a dual board-certified plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Among the fewer than 20% of plastic surgeons in the United States who are women, she is recognized for her expertise in regenerative aesthetics, advanced breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and natural-looking results.
A Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Zamani's expertise has been featured in TIME Magazine, GQ, The New York Post, and other leading national media outlets. She serves on the editorial boards of Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum and is an active member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society (ASAPS).
Known for thoughtfully adopting evidence-based innovations, Dr. Zamani was the first plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to offer Motiva® breast implants following their U.S. commercial release, reflecting her commitment to advancing patient care through proven surgical innovation.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.zamaniplasticsurgery.com or call (424) 777-4379.
Media Contact
Coastal Public Relations, Zamani Plastic Surgery, 1 424-777-4379, [email protected], https://zamaniplasticsurgery.com/
SOURCE Zamani Plastic Surgery
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