Dr. Maryam Zamani, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Offers Preservé by Motiva Breast Augmentation Technique

Preservé by Motiva allows Dr. Maryam Zamani to take a more refined, tissue-conscious approach to breast augmentation while supporting natural-looking results and a potentially shorter recovery. Post this

Unlike traditional breast augmentation techniques, Preservé by Motiva is a minimally invasive technique designed to be less disruptive to surrounding tissue. In select patients, this may support a shorter recovery timeline, with some individuals able to return to light physical activity—including gym workouts—in as little as two weeks, compared to the typical four to six weeks associated with conventional breast augmentation recovery.

"As a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, many of my patients are looking for breast augmentation options that deliver natural results while also fitting into their lifestyle," said Dr. Maryam Zamani. "Preservé by Motiva allows us to take a more refined, tissue-conscious approach while tailoring the procedure to each patient's anatomy and goals."

Dr. Zamani completed her medical training at Washington University School of Medicine, followed by residency training at the University of Toronto and a prestigious Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship endorsed by The Aesthetic Society. She is dual board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Zamani contributes to the field of plastic surgery through her editorial roles with The Aesthetic Surgery Journal and ASJ Open Forum, where she helps advance research and inform evolving best practices in aesthetic breast surgery. Her work and expertise have been featured in TIME Magazine, Women's World, The New York Post, Yahoo Life, and other leading media outlets.

With Preservé by Motiva now available in her Beverly Hills practice, Dr. Zamani continues to offer patients access to advanced breast augmentation options that align with modern approaches to minimally invasive plastic surgery, recovery-focused techniques, and natural aesthetic outcomes.

Media Contact

Ryan Kirk, Coastal Public Relations, 1 424-777-4379, [email protected], https://coastalpublicrelations.com/

SOURCE Preservé by Motiva