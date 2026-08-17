Dr. Maryam Zamani Expands Regenerative Treatment Options with the Addition of alloClae®

Dr. Maryam Zamani is expanding regenerative aesthetic care in Beverly Hills with the addition of alloClae®, offering patients a minimally invasive option for soft tissue volume and contour restoration without traditional fat transfer surgery. Post this

Processed from donated human adipose tissue using a proprietary cleansing and sterilization process, alloClae is designed to preserve the structural architecture of adipose tissue while removing cells and donor DNA. The resulting structural tissue matrix is intended to provide immediate volume and support the body's natural tissue integration over time.

Unlike traditional fat grafting, which requires a surgical procedure to harvest fat, alloClae may be an option for patients who have limited donor fat, prefer to avoid surgery, or are seeking a minimally invasive approach to volume restoration. The treatment complements—not replaces—existing options such as fat grafting, dermal fillers, and biostimulatory injectables, allowing treatment plans to be tailored to each patient's anatomy, goals, and lifestyle.

The addition of alloClae reflects Dr. Zamani's continued commitment to incorporating evidence-based regenerative technologies that enhance patient care while maintaining the highest standards of safety, precision, and natural-looking results. Known for her expertise in regenerative aesthetics, advanced breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring, she continues to thoughtfully evaluate emerging technologies that complement her surgical expertise and expand personalized treatment options.

As the field of regenerative aesthetics continues to evolve, structural tissue technologies like alloClae are redefining how physicians approach soft tissue restoration. By incorporating alloClae into her practice, Dr. Zamani continues to offer patients scientifically grounded, individualized treatment options that reflect the next generation of aesthetic medicine.

About Dr. Maryam Zamani

Dr. Maryam Zamani is a dual board-certified plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Among the fewer than 20% of plastic surgeons in the United States who are women, she is recognized for her expertise in regenerative aesthetics, advanced breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and natural-looking results.

A Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Zamani's expertise has been featured in TIME Magazine, GQ, The New York Post, and other leading national media outlets. She serves on the editorial boards of Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum and is an active member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society (ASAPS).

Known for thoughtfully adopting evidence-based innovations, Dr. Zamani was the first plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to offer Motiva® breast implants following their U.S. commercial release, reflecting her commitment to advancing patient care through proven surgical innovation.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.zamaniplasticsurgery.com or call (424) 777-4379.

Media Contact

Dr. Maryam Zamani, Coastal Public Relations, 1 (424) 777-4379, [email protected], https://zamaniplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE Coastal Public Relations