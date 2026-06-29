Dr. Maryam Zamani Introduces Crisalix 4D Virtual Reality Consultations in Beverly Hills

Dr. Maryam Zamani uses Crisalix 4D Virtual Reality technology to help patients visualize potential outcomes, better understand their options, and participate more confidently in the surgical planning process. Post this

One of the most common questions patients ask is how they may look after surgery. While no technology can guarantee a specific outcome, Crisalix allows patients and Dr. Zamani to visualize potential results together, align expectations, and develop a surgical plan tailored to each individual's anatomy and aesthetic goals.

Unlike traditional before-and-after photos, Crisalix creates a customized three-dimensional model using photographs of the patient. Through immersive virtual reality, patients can explore potential outcomes from multiple angles, offering a more comprehensive understanding of how a procedure may enhance their natural proportions.

Patients can begin the process remotely by submitting photographs before their consultation, allowing for a more streamlined experience before arriving at the practice. During the consultation, they can review their personalized simulation with Dr. Zamani, refine their aesthetic goals, and discuss the surgical options best suited to achieve them.

Enhancing Patient Education and Confidence

Crisalix is used by plastic surgeons around the world to enhance patient education and consultation planning. By creating personalized 3D and virtual reality simulations, the platform helps patients better understand their options and participate more actively in the treatment planning process. For patients traveling long distances for surgery, the technology can also facilitate earlier discussions about goals and expectations, helping make consultations more productive and personalized.

About Crisalix

Crisalix is a leading 3D and 4D imaging platform for aesthetic procedures, allowing patients to visualize potential outcomes using advanced imaging and virtual reality technology. By combining surgical expertise with innovations in 3D imaging and simulation, Crisalix helps facilitate more informed consultations and personalized treatment planning.

About Dr. Maryam Zamani

Dr. Maryam Zamani is a dual board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, specializing in aesthetic facial, breast, and body surgery. A member of the Aesthetic Society (ASAPS) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), she is recognized for her expertise in regenerative aesthetics, complex breast surgery, and lipedema treatment.

Among the fewer than 20% of plastic surgeons in the United States who are women, Dr. Zamani was the first plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to offer Motiva implants following their U.S. commercial release. She also serves on the editorial boards of The Aesthetic Surgery Journal and ASJ Open Forum, the leading peer-reviewed medical journals in aesthetic surgery.

Her expertise has been featured in TIME, Yahoo Life, GQ, Real Simple, Everyday Health, Women's World, and The New York Post.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.zamaniplasticsurgery.com or call (424) 777-4379.

Media Contact

Coastal Public Relations, Zamani Plastic Surgery, 1 424-777-4379, [email protected], https://zamaniplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE Zamani Plastic Surgery