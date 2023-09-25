Dr. Matt Barker Succeeds Jud Davis as WFHU 91.5 Radio Station Manager

"We are confident that Dr. Barker will lead WFHU with the same commitment to excellence that our listeners have come to know and appreciate." Tweet this

Prior to his current work as a communication faculty member, Barker worked as FHU's sports information director and in-game broadcaster, among other responsibilities. He recently completed his Ph.D. in communication.

Davis served as the radio station manager at WFHU 91.5 for 10 years and stepped down from the position to focus on developing other programs at FHU. Under Davis' guidance, the station received state-of-the-art upgrades, including tower and transmitter improvements, and promoted a student-driven concept for the station, providing hundreds of students invaluable high-impact learning experiences.

"Dr. Barker is a natural fit for this post," Davis said. "While his experience and education make him an obvious pick, his rapport with students and involvement in our athletic department and our community make his appointment a very exciting selection. I look forward to what Dr. Barker has planned for the station."

During the transition period, WFHU remains committed to its mission to be a leading source of information, entertainment and community engagement for FHU and Chester County. Questions about the station may be directed to Barker by emailing [email protected].

About WFHU 91.5:

WFHU 91.5 is a 10,000 watt radio station based in Henderson, Tennessee. On August 23, 1967, Freed-Hardeman University, then Freed-Hardeman College, established its own radio station, transmitting at a frequency of 91.5 with only a 10 watt signal covering the campus.

WFHC applied for an upgrade from 10 to 3,000 watts in 1979, and it was granted the next year. The transmitter that had been previously used was too small to broadcast at such a power, so construction began on a new tower located in the nearby Freed-Hardeman-owned Mid South Youth Camp. When the tower was completed, it stood 350 feet tall. In 1982 Freed-Hardeman completed what is now the E. Claude Gardner Center, and WFHC was given a large area to move the station, one that allowed for the continual growth in size and quality on the top floor in Room 303.

In November 1999, WFHC began operating 24 hours a day. This was a change from the 6 a.m. sign-on and 12 a.m. sign-off of the radio station. Also in 1999, WFHC was approved to upgrade the transmitting power again, this time from 3,000 to 10,500 watts. Following strong commitment from staff and generosity of donors, WFHC purchased a new transmitter and signed on the air in May 2000 with a much stronger signal. Its 10,500-watt signal reaches 11 counties in Southwest Tennessee and Northeast Mississippi.

In the summer of 2000, Henderson lost their local radio station, WHHM, which was bought out by a media group that moved their studios to Jackson, Tennessee. WFHC became the only radio station serving Henderson and Chester County.

On July 7, 2005, WFHC changed call signs and officially became licensed as WFHU.

On February 16, 2009, WFHU changed its name from 91-FIVE, The Lion to FM91. The format changed from rock and jazz to a mix of adult contemporary hits from the '80s, '90s and today.

In 2015, FM91 changed its name to 91.5 the Lion.

The station remains located on the campus of Freed-Hardeman University on the third floor of the Gardner Center building.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, [email protected], fhu.edu

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University