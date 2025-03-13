Dr. Melanie Orthodontics Opens Rancho Santa Fe Location March 2025

"As a mom, I understand the challenges many may face when searching for an orthodontist who provides kindness and care in a safe, modern office. I've been in your shoes, and I'm here to provide the care and understanding you're looking for. I welcome San Diegans to check out the new location." Post this

Dr. Darshan Dabir, a diplomat of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a senior staff member at Rady Children's Hospital, is joining the team at the new office. He has been in private practice in San Diego County since 2003, providing his patients with the latest treatment options, such as laser dentistry. As a pediatric dentist for over fifteen years, Dr. Dabir has extensive experience providing dental care to infants, children and teens.

"I'm excited to welcome Dr. Dabir to our team and am thrilled he will help me launch a successful practice that is in tune with what families are looking for in dentistry," said Dr. Wang. As a mom, I understand the challenges many may face when searching for an orthodontist who provides kindness and care in a safe, modern office. I've been in your shoes, and I'm here to provide the care and understanding you're looking for. I welcome San Diegans to check out the new location. Dr. Dabir and I look forward to meeting each patient that walks through our door."

Along with Dr. Dabir, Dr. Wang leads the charge in revolutionizing orthodontics with cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking treatments designed to meet the needs of today's patients. She uses 3D AI technology for ultimate accuracy, faster turnaround, increased flexibility, improved comfort and better results. She effectively combines her passion for perfecting smiles with the latest advancements in orthodontic services, ensuring her patients receive the highest quality of care.

For more information, visit http://www.drmelanieorthodontics.com.

About Dr. Melanie Wang:

Dr. Melanie Wang is a board-certified orthodontist at Dr. Melanie Orthodontics. With two practices in San Diego County, she grew up in Poway, California and is the oldest daughter of a dentist. As a child, Dr. Melanie never had a cavity. The day she had her braces off was the happiest day of her life! She brings that joy to children and adults today through cutting-edge technology that uses hybrid techniques, 3D printing and the latest advancements in orthodontics to ensure happy patients and bright smiles.

