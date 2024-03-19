Dr. Melvin J. Brown of Montgomery Public Schools Receives the Prestigious Dwight D. Jones Courageous Leader Award From the Institute For Education Innovation

"Dr. Melvin J. Brown has articulated a comprehensive mission focused on ensuring the success and well-being of every student and staff member." - Doug Roberts, CEO, IEI. Post this

Dr. Brown's recent achievement in Montgomery Public Schools addresses nationwide concerns regarding the negative effects of cell phone use on students during school hours. His solution targets distractions and cyberbullying prevention while supporting students' mental well-being, aiming to create a focused learning environment. Implementing a district-wide ban on cell phones, students are now required to secure their devices in Yondr pouches until the end of the day. This initiative sets a precedent for fostering a more conducive learning environment with fewer distractions, demonstrating Dr. Brown's commitment to enhancing the educational experience for students. Montgomery Public Schools is the only district in Alabama with this policy in place.

"Dr. Brown's unwavering dedication to the well-being of his students and staff is outstanding, and we are thrilled to honor his commitment with this award," said Dwight D. Jones. "We look forward to seeing what Dr. Brown will accomplish next."

Dr. Brown's achievements also extend beyond his innovative cell phone policy. Under his leadership, several schools in Montgomery have garnered recognition, with some ranking among the top in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Report. Notably, one of his students from Booker T. Washington Magnet High School has been nominated as one of 60 Accomplished Artists for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts program, highlighting the district's commitment to excellence in the Arts. Additionally, Bear Elementary School has been honored as a National Certified Magnet School, further showcasing the district's dedication to providing high-quality education and diverse learning opportunities for students.

Additionally, Dr. Brown led efforts to remove Confederate names from two high schools, improving inclusivity. His strategic decisions also improved financial efficiency and facility usage. Selected by Governor Kay Ivey, he serves on Alabama's Commission on Teaching and Learning.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Dwight D. Jones, an education leader whom I greatly admire, as well as my fellow colleagues who are incredible advocates for their students, Dr. Alex Marrero and Dr. Susan Enfield," said Dr. Brown. "Being recognized alongside these leaders is truly a career milestone for me, and I look forward to continuing this important work."

The Dwight D. Jones Courageous Leader Award was presented to Dr. Brown at IEI's 2024 Spring Summit on March 11, 2024. Educators and edtech professionals interested in joining the IEI community are invited to click here. For more information on how IEI is developing leaders in the education field, visit http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Williamson, Institute For Education Innovation, 5033493548, [email protected]

SOURCE Institute For Education Innovation