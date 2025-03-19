Dr. Michael Ayalon Awarded the Hank Nuwer Award for Hazing Prevention at the Northeast Greek Leadership Association Annual Meeting

Dr. Ayalon's dedication to fostering safer fraternity and sorority experiences has now culminated in groundbreaking research through his doctoral dissertation, The Early Warning Signs of Hazing in College Fraternities and Sororities. Post this

His research highlights the challenges faced by college students and student affairs professionals in distinguishing between new member education and hazing. Despite the introduction of the Stop Campus Hazing Act, obstacles remain in its effective implementation. Dr. Ayalon's phenomenological study investigates the beliefs and attitudes of student affairs professionals, focusing on their understanding of hazing and their strategies for intervention to enhance student safety.

Key Findings of Dr. Ayalon's Research:

Inconsistencies in hazing definitions, activities, and organizational values.

The necessity of building trust and ensuring early intervention.

Limited funding and capacity within Fraternity and Sorority Life offices.

A lack of comprehensive data within the profession.

The emotional burden placed on Student Affairs professionals.

Hazing laws are being circumvented by outsourcing case resolutions.

Implications for Institutional Policy:

Increased awareness of federal hazing laws.

Encouraging students to report hazing incidents.

Establishing hazing prevention task forces with campus-wide representation.

Creating transparency in hazing reports across universities and national organizations.

Developing a national database for fraternity/sorority members to advocate for change.

Allocating more resources and staffing for Fraternity and Sorority Life offices.

Implementing hazing prevention education in K-12 schools.

Hank Nuwer, for whom the award is named, is an esteemed researcher and author on hazing, with works cited by major international publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Guardian.

About the Northeast Greek Leadership Association (NGLA):

NGLA is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization committed to educating and developing fraternity and sorority leaders in the Northeast. Through impactful programming, NGLA aims to help the fraternal community align their actions with their values, fostering leadership, community engagement, and student well-being.

About Dr. Michael Ayalon:

Dr. Ayalon is an award-winning speaker, author, social media figure, hazing prevention expert, and CEO of Greek University. He has delivered keynote presentations on over 200 college campuses in 40 states, tackling issues such as hazing, alcohol and drug abuse, and student apathy.

He has authored six books for fraternity and sorority leaders, including the From Letters to Leaders series and Using AI to Grow Your Fraternity or Sorority. Dr. Ayalon holds a Master's Degree in Public Service Management from Cumberland University and a Doctorate in Assessment, Learning, and Student Success (Higher Education Concentration) from Middle Tennessee State University.

His extensive contributions to the fraternal movement have earned him numerous accolades, including the Joshua Chamberlain Gold Medal from Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity (2024), induction into the Order of Omega (2023), and the Ronald H. Jury Interfraternal Friendship Award from Phi Mu Delta National Fraternity (2022).

