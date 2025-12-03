Dr. Michael O'Reilly Joins C10 Labs as Chief Medical Advisor

Former Apple Health VP to Guide C10 Labs and AI-Healthcare Venture Building from Kendall Square

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C10 Labs today announced Dr. Michael O'Reilly as Chief Medical Advisor. The appointment strengthens C10's capacity to build ventures that convert AI research into practical healthcare applications.

Dr. O'Reilly joins as C10 Labs expands its physical AI initiatives—ventures connecting digital intelligence with real-world Applied AI medical platforms and devices. His appointment follows C10's selection to lead NYC's AI Nexus program, supporting 100+ AI ventures through 2029.

"Michael brings something rare: deep clinical knowledge paired with proven execution at scale," said Shahid Azim, Founder & CEO of C10 Labs. "At Apple, he helped put health sensors in a billion pockets. At Masimo, he developed the monitoring tech behind today's $50 billion wearable market. That's the expertise we need to turn breakthrough academic AI into companies that actually help patients."

As Vice President of Medical Technology at Apple, Dr. O'Reilly worked with engineers to integrate medical-grade sensors into consumer devices used by over one billion people. At Masimo Corporation, where he served as Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, he co-developed non-invasive monitoring technologies now standard in hospitals worldwide. He also serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Michigan, contributing to clinical innovation and translational research education.

"C10 Labs doesn't just write checks—they build companies alongside founders," said Dr. O'Reilly. "Their model addresses the core problem in healthcare AI: most brilliant research never reaches patients. By combining MIT/Harvard research access with hands-on technical development, C10 creates the conditions for real healthcare impact."

Building the Next Wave:

C10 Labs operates from MIT's Kendall Square and NYC, using its Applied Venture Science methodology to compress typical 18-24 month development cycles into 90-120 days. The studio actively seeks:

Principal investigators ready to commercialize research

Investors interested in systematic venture creation

Technical founders building at the AI-healthcare intersection

"We're building the infrastructure for AI ventures that will reshape healthcare this decade," added Azim. "Dr. O'Reilly helps us identify which technologies can genuinely scale to millions of patients—and which are just interesting science projects."

Interested in building your startup with us? Submit your idea here: https://buildwithc10labs.com/

About C10 Labs:

C10 Labs is an Applied AI venture studio and fund that combines capital with hands-on company building. Operating from Cambridge and New York, C10 specializes in converting AI research into commercial ventures across healthcare, energy, and industrial systems.

For media or partnership opportunities: www.c10labs.com | [email protected]

Media Contact

David Berlin, C10 Labs, 1 7865662546, [email protected], c10labs.com

SOURCE C10 Labs