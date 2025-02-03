Dr. Michael T. Burcon Presenting at ARO Meniere's Disease Symposium at 48th Annual MidWinter Meeting, Monday, February 24, 8am, in Orlando, FL

Dr. Burcon will be presenting his paper, "Inner Ear Fluids Imbalance in Meniere's Disease Between Blood and Cerebrospinal Fluid," discussing his theory and protocol for correcting/controlling vertigo and hearing loss in Meniere's patients. Dr. Mike's first 1,000 Meniere's Disease (MD) patients had a 97% success rate at controlling their vertigo. Three hundred with profound hearing loss have restored normal, or near normal, hearing. His hypothesis is based on MD being caused by a whiplash/concussion injury, an average of fifteen years before the onset of symptoms.
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The symposium is sponsored by the American Hearing Research Foundation and Hearing Health Foundation. Hosted by the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO), it will be held on the Friday before – and at the same location as – the 48th Annual ARO Midwinter Meeting in Orlando. The goal for the symposium is to boost research that will eventually ease the challenges of Meniere's disease and lead to improved quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Talks and panel discussions will be research-focused, intended for investigators and clinicians. Insights and findings arising from the symposium will be shared by AHRF and its partners with the wider community as appropriate.
Geraldine Hesselsweet had been suffering from non-retractable debilitating Meniere's disease for forty-five years until November of 1998 when Michael T. Burcon, B.Ph., D.C., using his newly developed 10 Step Cervical Specific Protocol, adjusted her, ending her ear fullness, vertigo attacks and nausea. When she woke up the next morning, her profound hearing loss and tinnitus were also gone. Dr. Mike's theory is that the main cause of Meniere's disease is a whiplash/concussion injury that occurred an average of 15 years before the onset of the first symptom. This trauma creates a misalignment between the Occiput (head) and the Atlas (top cervical vertebra in the neck). This slows the CSF existing the skull which in turn, slows the blood flow through the vertebral artery to the affected ear. Burcon first published this hypothesis in 1999, but it was not proven until tested in Rome at the oldest teaching hospital in Europe in 2016, by doctors attending his presentation in 2015. Endolymphatic hydrops is a result of normal pressure hydrocephalus caused by cerebellar tonsillar ectopia, the result of whiplash. Dr. Burcon's research appears in medical journals and textbooks, i.e., the Merck Manual and Upper Cervical Protocol for Ten Meniere's Patients, Upper Cervical Subluxation Complex: A Review of the Chiropractic and Medical Literature, Kirk Eriksen; Lippincott, Williams & Wilkens, Baltimore, MD, 2004, pp 284-286. He has spoken to thousands of chiropractors and ear surgeons at every major Meniere's seminar around the world, including the 6th International Symposium on Meniere's Disease, Kyoto International Conference Center, Japan, Nov 2010 and the 7th International Symposium on Meniere's Disease, Rome, Italy, Oct 2015. Of his first 1,000 patients, followed from two to twenty years, 97% had their vertigo under control and 30% had their profound hearing loss restored.
Patient in picture had six months of relief from daily migraines and weekly Meniere's attacks from craniectomy/C1 (Atlas) laminectomy... Burcon Cervical Specific Protocol treatment has given her over six years of relief. Both procedures release excess CSF from skull, allowing more blood to supply the affected ear.
