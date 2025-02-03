Dr. Michael T. Burcon Presenting at ARO Meniere's Disease Symposium at 48th Annual MidWinter Meeting, Monday, February 24, 8am, in Orlando, FL

Dr. Burcon will be presenting his paper, "Inner Ear Fluids Imbalance in Meniere's Disease Between Blood and Cerebrospinal Fluid," discussing his theory and protocol for correcting/controlling vertigo and hearing loss in Meniere's patients. Dr. Mike's first 1,000 Meniere's Disease (MD) patients had a 97% success rate at controlling their vertigo. Three hundred with profound hearing loss have restored normal, or near normal, hearing. His hypothesis is based on MD being caused by a whiplash/concussion injury, an average of fifteen years before the onset of symptoms.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The symposium is sponsored by the American Hearing Research Foundation and Hearing Health Foundation. Hosted by the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO), it will be held on the Friday before – and at the same location as – the 48th Annual ARO Midwinter Meeting in Orlando. The goal for the symposium is to boost research that will eventually ease the challenges of Meniere's disease and lead to improved quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Talks and panel discussions will be research-focused, intended for investigators and clinicians. Insights and findings arising from the symposium will be shared by AHRF and its partners with the wider community as appropriate.