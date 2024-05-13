Dr. Michael T. Conner and AEG Introduce Disruptive Effect Model Training in Vietnam

Dr. Conner empowered educators and leaders in Hanoi, Vietnam by teaching his Disruptive Effect Model.

HANOI, Vietnam, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG) CEO, Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., spearheaded a groundbreaking initiative in Vietnam to revolutionize education through the introduction of the Disruptive Effect Model. AEG's selection to provide professional learning sessions in Vietnam was significant in fostering innovation and AI in education.

In a world where traditional educational approaches often fall short of meeting the needs of diverse learners, the Disruptive Effect Model is transformative. Developed by Dr. Michael T. Conner, this model challenges conventional statistical methodologies and integrates artificial intelligence strategies for digital transformation., aiming to create more inclusive and equitable learning environments. By incorporating principles and strategies rooted in artificial intelligence and emergent technologies, the Disruptive Effect Model empowers educators to tailor their leadership and teaching strategies to the unique needs of every student.

"Our collaboration with educators and leaders in Hanoi, Vietnam marks a pivotal moment in our mission to drive positive change in education," said Dr. Conner. "By introducing the Disruptive Effect Model, we are not only equipping educators and fostering a culture of innovation and digital reimagination. Together, we can transform the landscape of education and unlock the full potential of every learner."

During his visit to Hanoi, Dr. Conner conducted immersive morning and afternoon sessions, reaching over 1,000 educators and leaders. These sessions ignited discussions on how to leverage technology and data-driven insights to enhance student outcomes. By equipping educators with practical tools and strategies, AEG's initiative aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice, fostering a culture of continuous improvement in schools across Hanoi.

Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG) is dedicated to driving innovation and transformation in the field of education. Through a dynamic blend of research, consulting, and professional development services, AEG empowers educators and leaders to navigate the complexities of modern education effectively. With a focus on agility, inclusivity, and continuous improvement, AEG leverages cutting-edge methodologies and technologies to create sustainable solutions that enhance student learning outcomes.

Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

