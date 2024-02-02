Dr. Michael T. Conner Honored with Excellence in Equity Award from the American Consortium for Equity in Education

The American Consortium for Equity in Education has honored Dr. Michael T. Conner Ed.D. with multiple acknowledgments as Author, Speaker, and Consultant of the Year.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Consortium for Equity in Education has named Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., as the recipient of the esteemed Excellence in Equity Award as Author, Speaker, and Consultant of the Year. This award recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting equity in education.

Dr. Conner, the CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is an exceptional educator known for his efforts to eliminate biases in statistical models. His work in the field of education has been pivotal in shaping more inclusive education, and his commitment to equity in education has impacted the academic sector while providing valuable insights for policymakers and educational leaders worldwide.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Excellence in Equity Award," said Dr. Conner. "This recognition emphasizes the importance of our collective work in creating an equitable educational landscape. It is a testament to the power of dedication, research, and innovation in overcoming biases and fostering an inclusive environment for all learners."

The American Consortium for Equity in Education is at the forefront of advocating for accessible and inclusive learning in American Pre-K through 12 education. This organization collaborates with educators, nonprofits, and industry innovators, guided by a philosophy of compassion and respect for both students and educators. Their focus is not just on embracing diversity, but on actively examining and reconstructing existing educational structures and practices that perpetuate exclusion and hinder historically underserved students.

Dr. Conner's future endeavors include continued advocacy for equitable education and further development of unbiased statistical models to enhance educational outcomes for diverse populations.

Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

