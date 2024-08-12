Dr. Michael T. Conner Partners with T-Mobile for the Agile Diagnostic and AI Platform

The partnership between T-Mobile and Agile Evolutionary Group will further Dr. Conner's mission to strengthen change management using advanced analytics and AI.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG) CEO, Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., has announced a new and innovative partnership with T-Mobile to enhance the Agile Diagnostic and AI Platform. This collaboration marks the pioneering step in revolutionizing R&D through analytical change management processes in education. T-Mobile will broaden the platform's capabilities by creating a Mobile Device Manager that acts as an IoT hub.

The Agile Diagnostic and AI Platform, unveiled at the Smart Summit in Dubai, represents a significant advancement in educational technology. With T-Mobile's support, the platform will now incorporate state-of-the-art connectivity solutions, ensuring seamless data integration and real-time analytics.

"Partnering with T-Mobile allows us to harness the power of their robust network, enabling us to deliver more precise and equitable educational outcomes," said Dr. Conner. "Our mission is to create a fair and unbiased educational landscape, and with T-Mobile's expertise, we are taking a significant step toward achieving this goal."

Dr. Conner's dedication to change management using analytics and AI is at the core of this partnership. By integrating hardware support to districts and technology through the Mobile Device Hub, the platform will provide more accurate diagnostics and actionable insights, fostering learning environments aligned to the rapidly approaching 22nd century.

This partnership will empower educators with advanced tools to better understand and address student needs, ultimately enhancing the learning experience. The Agile Diagnostic and AI Platform's enhanced features will provide educators with comprehensive data, allowing for more informed decision-making and personalized change management.

Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG) is dedicated to driving innovation and transformation in the field of education. Through a dynamic blend of research, consulting, and professional development services, AEG empowers educators and leaders to navigate the complexities of modern education effectively. With a focus on agility, inclusivity, and continuous improvement, AEG leverages cutting-edge methodologies and technologies to create sustainable solutions that enhance student learning outcomes.

Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

