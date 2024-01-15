Dr. Michael T. Conner Receives Forttuna Global Excellence Award as 2023 Health and Wellness Educator of the Year

For his work on the Voices for Excellence Health Education Initiative, Dr. Michael T. Conner has received the Forttuna Global Excellence Award for 2023 Health and Wellness Educator of the Year.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., was recently acknowledged as the 2023 Health and Wellness Educator of the Year by Forttuna Global Excellence Awards. This recognition is part of Forttuna's pioneering efforts in celebrating healthcare professionals through their first-ever jury-led awards ceremony.

As CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, Dr. Conner has dedicated his career to eliminating biases in statistical models and building resources for students. Through the Voices for Excellence Health Education Initiative, Dr. Conner and his team aim to address critical gaps in educational excellence, particularly in the realms of access, performance, and readiness. The initiative emerged as a response to the need for a more intentional approach to learning environments and maintaining healthy school environments with a specific focus on indoor air quality.

Dr. Conner was presented with the Forttuna Trophy and Certificate on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Dubai, UAE. The event was covered across various media and social platforms, amplifying the reach of Voices for Excellence and its health education initiative. Recipients of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards are allowed to meet with global leaders in the healthcare industry and are featured in the Forttuna Coffee Table Book, SYNAPSE.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award as it stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of educators in health and wellness," said Dr. Conner. "This recognition by Forttuna Global Excellence Awards inspires me to continue our mission to advance education and innovation in healthcare."

Forttuna Global Excellence Awards are at the forefront of acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of healthcare professionals globally. Their unique jury-led approach ensures a fair and comprehensive evaluation of nominees, setting a new benchmark in professional recognition.

Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

