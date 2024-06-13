Dr. Michael Warhurst Joins Physician Partners of America- North Florida

Interventional pain management physician now seeing patients in North Florida area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce that interventional pain management specialist Michael Warhurst, DO, has joined the company's Jacksonville and Orange Park pain management practices. He began seeing patients in April at the offices located at 11705 San Jose Blvd #110, Jacksonville, FL 32223 and 1731 Wells Road, Suite 100, Orange Park, FL 32073.

Dr. Warhurst is a great addition to the PPOA family. "Our North Florida clinics are key assets to our rapidly expanding organization. We are excited to welcome Dr. Warhurst, whose exceptional patient care and expertise will greatly benefit the patients we serve and highlights our continued commitment to providing top-quality healthcare in the North Florida community," says Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Warhurst is triple Board Certified in Pain Medicine, Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine. He comes to PPOA with over five years of experience and is eager to continue offering the best possible patient care. He specializes in many procedures encompassing numerous pain modalities.

His strong desire to help people is what drove him to become a pain management physician. He says, "I became interested in Pain Medicine during my residency when I had exposure to numerous chronic pain patients and opioid addicted people that showed me this special population of patients were in need of help. I felt like I could serve society best by helping with the opioid crisis and giving people quality of life back with various pain modalities."

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.

