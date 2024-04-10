Dr. Mimi Yeung Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Whether patients need a routine cleaning or crowns for damaged teeth, they can count on an experienced dental team to provide high-quality care." Post this

M.Y. Dental Spa provides dental services for emergencies, as well as evening and weekend appointments, which helps ensure that patients receive prompt care. Patients can rely on the dental team to treat the causes of dental problems rather than merely focusing on the symptoms. That helps provide patients with a healthier smile, teeth, and gums that can improve their overall well-being and boost their quality of life.

Learn more about Dr. Mimi Yeung by visiting:

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-mimi-yeung/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living