Dr. Ming-Chien Chyu accepted into Forbes Technology Council

"recognition as a (or the) pioneer in Healthcare Engineering, the 'Father of Healthcare Engineering', and a world's leader in engineering, technology, healthcare, and education" Post this

Dr. Chyu was selected by a review committee based on a track record of dedication to improving and advancing healthcare through engineering, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors including recognition as a (or the) pioneer in Healthcare Engineering, the "Father of Healthcare Engineering", and a world's leader in engineering, technology, healthcare, and education by more than 20 US-based global magazines (14 cover stories) and news outlets, with comments such as "his leadership has galvanized a global community of engineers, healthcare experts, and students dedicated to effecting positive change in healthcare delivery, administration, and technology", and "Dr. Chyu's remarkable accomplishments and dedication have undeniably left an indelible mark on the fields of engineering and healthcare."

As a member of the Council, Dr. Chyu will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Dr. Chyu will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"As the founder of HEALS, joining Forbes Technology Council is a recognition of my contributions in bridging between healthcare and engineering; as one of very few university professors accepted by FTC, joining FTC is a recognition of my efforts in bridging between academia and industry," said Dr. Chyu.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

Healthcare Engineering Alliance Society (HEALS)

https://www.healthcare-engineering.org/

Media Contact

Ming-Chien Chyu, Healthcare Engineering Alliance Society (HEALS), 1 806 793 6873, [email protected], https://www.healthcare-engineering.org/

SOURCE Healthcare Engineering Alliance Society (HEALS)