Dr. Modupe Adetunji, MD Joins SightMD New Jersey, Expanding Access to Advanced Ophthalmic Care

"I am honored to join the SightMD New Jersey team and to serve patients across Ocean County," said Dr. Adetunji. "My goal is to provide high-quality, personalized eye care while working to reduce disparities in vision health and access."

Dr. Adetunji earned her Bachelor of Arts in Molecular Biology with honors from Princeton University, where she also obtained a Certificate in Global Health and Health Policy. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, distinguishing herself through academic achievement, leadership, and community service. During medical school, she was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, one of the most prestigious honors in academic medicine. She completed her internship in Internal Medicine at Duke University, followed by a residency in Ophthalmology at the Duke Eye Center, one of the top ophthalmology programs in the country.

Throughout her career, Dr. Adetunji has earned numerous national honors and awards, including the National Achievement Scholarship, NIH Summer Intramural Research Training Award, Princeton's Women's Leadership Award, and the Allen Macy Dulles '51 Award for service to humanity. Her research has been recognized by the Rabb Venable Excellence in Ophthalmology Research Award and the ARVO Vision Research Minority Fellowship Award, and she has authored multiple publications in peer-reviewed journals on topics such as glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, and ocular inflammation.

Beyond her clinical and research accomplishments, Dr. Adetunji is a passionate advocate for mentorship, community engagement, and health equity. She has held leadership roles in the Student National Medical Association, the Alliance of Minority Physicians, and various health outreach initiatives. She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Alpha Omega Alpha, and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.

"I am honored to join the SightMD New Jersey team and to serve patients across Ocean County," said Dr. Adetunji. "My goal is to provide high-quality, personalized eye care while working to reduce disparities in vision health and access."

SightMD NJ is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

About SightMD New Jersey

SightMD New Jersey offers patients access to 18 eye care doctors through the convenience of 8 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Jersey. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD New Jersey, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD New Jersey, please visit sightmd.com

