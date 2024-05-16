Dr. Morgan Rabach Recognized by Super Doctors® for Excellence in Dermatology

Dr. Morgan Rabach of LM Medical NYC has been honored as 2024 Super Doctors® for her exceptional work in dermatology, a prestigious recognition awarded to only five percent of physicians in each region. This accolade underscores their commitment to providing outstanding aesthetic and dermatological care in a state-of-the-art New York clinic.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LM Medical NYC, a renowned clinic specializing in facial plastic surgery and dermatology, proudly announces that Dr. Morgan Rabach has been selected as Super Doctors® for 2024. The esteemed list of top doctors will be featured in an upcoming edition of The New York Times and can also be found online at http://www.superdoctors.com. Super Doctors is a distinguished organization that employs a meticulous and comprehensive selection process to identify healthcare providers who have demonstrated exceptional peer recognition and professional achievements.

Dr. Morgan Rabach, a board-certified dermatologist, has been acknowledged for her outstanding contributions to dermatology and hair restoration surgery. With numerous top rankings and a significant media presence in renowned beauty publications worldwide, Dr. Morgan Rabach has become a trusted authority in her field.

"At LM Medical NYC, we strive to offer the highest standard of care to our patients. This recognition reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional dermatological treatments and aesthetic solutions. It is a true honor for both of us," says Dr. Morgan Rabach.

More about LM Medical NYC:

LM Medical NYC (Facial Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Specialists) has two NYC locations: 33 Fifth Avenue #1B in New York, NY and their Upper East Side office located at 940 Park Avenue GFRE New York, NY. As sisters and founders of the practice, Dr. Lesley Rabach, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and Dr. Morgan Rabach, a board-certified dermatologist, come together to provide the highest-quality medical, surgical, and cosmetic care for patients at one location. This premier NYC practice offers expertise in two fields of medicine to help patients achieve the appearance they desire in a comfortable, upscale atmosphere. Their clinics provide a wide range of services, from the latest in clinical dermatology treatments to non-invasive cosmetic injections and youthful makeovers with plastic surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation or appointment, please call 212-777-2272, or visit http://www.lmmedicalnyc.com.

