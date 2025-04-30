Dr. Motion Honors National Nurses Appreciation Month With the Launch of a Year-Round Discount Program for Healthcare Workers

"Dr. Motion has long held our nation's healthcare workers in the highest regard, and we continue to design our compression socks with their needs at the forefront," said Jamie Chang, CEO of Dr. Motion. "We're proud to launch this discount program during National Nurses Appreciation Month." Post this

Style and support are essential when choosing compression socks for nurses, especially those designed with targeted knitting to provide extra support where it is needed most. Depending on comfort, it is recommended that nurses look for compression socks with a mild to moderate compression level of 8-15 or 15-20 mmHg.

The benefits of compression socks for nurses include alleviating tired muscles and reducing fatigue; promoting optimal blood flow, sparing you from the agony of swollen legs and shielding you from complications like varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis (DVT); and maintaining energy and vitality in the legs.

Dr. Motion advises nurses to wear compression socks daily for their entire shift. With a wide range of stylish designs and compression levels, many selections are available to express personal style, featuring patterns and colors that make wearers feel confident and comfortable. Whether they prefer knee-high or ankle socks, Dr. Motion's styles are made with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant yarns to keep feet dry and fresh throughout a shift.

"When your legs are taken care of, you can have the confidence of a solid foundation to support your whole working shift," added Chang. Eligible customers can easily access the discount by verifying their professional status through a simple process on the Dr. Motion website.

