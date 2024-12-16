Dr. N. Gila Zilkha Joins OCLI Vision as Board-Certified Ophthalmologist

OCLI Vision is excited to welcome Dr. N. Gila Zilkha, a Board-Certified ophthalmologist with nearly 30 years of experience, specializing in diabetes-related eye health, who is dedicated to providing personalized care for patients at the Mineola location.
GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. N. Gila Zilkha, a Board-Certified ophthalmologist, to our team. Dr. Zilkha brings close to thirty years of experience in ophthalmology and a profound understanding of diabetes-related eye health, making her a valuable asset to both the organization and the patients she serves.
Dr. Zilkha's extensive education and professional background underscore her dedication to excellence in eye care. After earning her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Duke University, Dr. Zilkha obtained her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in 1993. She went on to complete her ophthalmology residency at NYU – Bellevue Medical Center and further specialized in medical retina through a fellowship at NYU Medical Center. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and holds diplomate status with the American Board of Ophthalmology.
As someone living with Type I diabetes, Dr. Zilkha offers a unique and empathetic perspective in her practice. "Ophthalmology is incredibly rewarding because I can connect with my patients on a personal level," she shares. "Living with Type I diabetes myself has given me a deeper insight into the challenges my patients face, and I am committed to helping them navigate the effects of diabetes on their vision and everyday lives."
Dr. Zilkha's commitment to diabetes-related eye care has been recognized beyond the clinic. She was featured on the cover of Diabetes Positive! magazine for her contributions to the diabetes community and is a dedicated Research Partner with the American Diabetes Association, actively supporting research efforts to combat this condition. She has also been recognized for consecutive years by the Consumer Research Council of America as one of America's Top Ophthalmologists in the field of medical retina.
For more information about Dr. Zilkha and the services offered at OCLI Vision, please visit https://www.ocli.net/ or reach out to our Mineola location at 516-739-6600. Our team is here to assist you with all your eye care needs.
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology
Media Contact
Nancy Fairbrother, OCLI Vision, 5168045200, [email protected], ocli.net
SOURCE OCLI Vision
Share this article