Dr. N. Gila Zilkha Joins OCLI Vision as Board-Certified Ophthalmologist

"Living with Type I diabetes myself has given me a deeper insight into the challenges my patients face, and I am committed to helping them navigate the effects of diabetes on their vision and everyday lives."

Dr. Zilkha's commitment to diabetes-related eye care has been recognized beyond the clinic. She was featured on the cover of Diabetes Positive! magazine for her contributions to the diabetes community and is a dedicated Research Partner with the American Diabetes Association, actively supporting research efforts to combat this condition. She has also been recognized for consecutive years by the Consumer Research Council of America as one of America's Top Ophthalmologists in the field of medical retina.

For more information about Dr. Zilkha and the services offered at OCLI Vision, please visit https://www.ocli.net/ or reach out to our Mineola location at 516-739-6600. Our team is here to assist you with all your eye care needs.

