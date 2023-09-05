Dr. Naderi is Named in Washingtonian Magazine's 2023 Top Doctor's List

Dr. Shervin Naderi, the founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, has been selected once again as one of the Washingtonian's Top Doctors for 2023. This prestigious list is compiled annually by Washingtonian Magazine and is based on peer nominations and extensive research. Dr. Naderi's selection recognizes his outstanding contributions to the field of facial plastic surgery.

RESTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Naderi is renowned for his skill, artistry, and compassion. He founded The Naderi Center about 20 years ago to provide ultra specialized personalized care and help patients look and feel their best. With two conveniently located offices in Northern Virginia and Maryland, Dr. Naderi treats patients from across the Washington DC metro area as well as around the world. Patients travel from all over the United States on a weekly basis to get the expert care and attention that Dr. Naderi and his team provide.

Why The Washingtonian Top Doctors Distinction Matters

The Washingtonian Top Doctors list highlights the most respected physicians in the Washington DC metropolitan area. Doctors are chosen based on the recommendations of their physician peers in the medical community. Each year, over 13,000 medical professionals are contacted to cast votes for outstanding doctors.

Being selected as a Top Doctor by Washingtonian is one of the most meaningful achievements for physicians practicing in Washington, DC. It affirms their reputation for providing exceptional care.

About Dr. Shervin Naderi

Dr. Shervin Naderi is a facial plastic surgery expert with over two decades of experience performing rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty procedures. He is known by colleagues as "The Nose Man" due to his unique dedication to nose surgery.

After graduating from medical school, Dr. Naderi completed an intensive 5-year surgical residency focused on surgery of diseases and cancers of the head and neck. He then pursued advanced fellowship training under renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Perkins.

For the last 20 years Dr. Naderi has focused on and performs rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty exclusively. No other surgeon in America focuses their practice solely on nose surgery like Dr. Naderi. He has perfected his technique over thousands of procedures, achieving natural-looking, long-lasting results. He continues to evolve and innovate and improve his technique and results. Naderi Noses today are even more superior to the ones from 10-20 years ago.

Dr. Naderi used to teache surgical residents at Indiana University and Georgetown University. He has co-authored multiple textbook chapters on facial plastic surgery and his surgical and injections instructional videos on YouTube are used by doctors from all over the world to train and improve their techniques.

Rhinoplasty

Dr. Naderi performs more primary rhinoplasty procedures each month than most plastic surgeons do in a year. He customizes each surgery based on the patient's specific anatomy and aesthetic goals. From subtly refining the nose to dramatic transformations, Dr. Naderi consistently delivers natural enhancements that complement each face beautifully.

Dr. Naderi's hallmark is creating elegant, proportional results that appear as if the patient was simply born with a beautiful nose. He avoids an overly operated or artificial look. During surgery, Dr. Naderi uses meticulous techniques and advanced methods to preserve as much nasal function and structure as possible. His patients are thrilled with how youthful, graceful, and natural their noses appear after rhinoplasty. He combined Preservation Rhinoplasty and Structural Rhinoplasty techniques to achieve the best nose job results without a "nosejob look."

Botox

In addition to being a highly skilled surgeon, Dr. Naderi is an expert injector of Botox and dermal fillers. He teaches injection techniques to other physicians and injectors, and his instructional videos are used worldwide. While many erroneously think "botox injections are simple" the reality is until you have had Dr. Naderi inject your Botox you have probably not experienced the best possible botox results. He is truly unique with a needle and his patients call him a magician and The Needle Ninja! Believe it or not, patients fly to DC 2-3 times a year to simply get injected by the best - Dr. Naderi.

Dr. Naderi customizes each Botox treatment to the patient's facial anatomy and expression patterns. He weakens specific muscles to smooth wrinkles and lift the brows, eyes, and jowls. Patients appreciate Dr. Naderi's artistic approach, which allows them to maintain natural facial movement.

With an expert eye, Dr. Naderi enhances facial symmetry and proportions through the strategic placement of Botox and Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Fillers. He combines Botox with fillers to provide complete facial rejuvenation without surgery. Patients leave looking refreshed and youthful, not frozen.

About The Naderi Center

The Naderi Center provides complete surgical care and cosmetic dermatology services at two conveniently located offices in Reston Virginia and Chevy Chase Maryland.

Dr. Naderi leads a team of board-certified facial plastic surgeons and dermatologists who focus their practices on specific areas of expertise. This allows an exceptionally high standard of care.

At The Naderi Center, the doctors aim to help every patient become their best selves. In addition to the face, treatments are available to rejuvenate the body through procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction, and tummy tuck.

The Naderi Center also offers extensive non-surgical treatments such as Botox, injectable fillers, laser skin resurfacing, microneedling, body contouring, Morpheus8 and more.

The Naderi Center accepts patients from around the United States and internationally. Virtual consultations are available for those who cannot easily travel. Contact their friendly team to learn more about the rejuvenation options available.

