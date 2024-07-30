Dr. Nicole Bradford Introduces "Your Soul Is Not For Sale" - A Journey of Self-Discovery and Purpose

New book "My Soul Is Not For Sale" guides readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery, emphasizing the importance of personal integrity and passion.

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned speaker, author, coach, and educator Dr. Nicole Bradford proudly announces the release of her new book, "My Soul Is Not For Sale." This inspirational work takes readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery, reminding them of their intrinsic worth and the profound reasons for their existence.

"My Soul Is Not For Sale" is more than a book; it is a guide to understanding and embracing one's true self. Dr. Bradford, who has dedicated her life to igniting the flame of purpose in everyone she meets, shares her insights and experiences to help readers break free from limiting beliefs and scripts imposed by society.

Key Highlights of "My Soul Is Not For Sale":

Journey of Self-Discovery: Dr. Bradford leads readers on a path of introspection and self-awareness, encouraging them to reconnect with their inner selves and recognize their unique purpose in life.

Empowering Narratives: Drawing from her own experiences as a first-generation college graduate and the first black woman to hold the title of Ms. Austin USA in the 90s, Dr. B shares empowering stories that illustrate the importance of perseverance and self-belief.

Practical Guidance: The book offers practical exercises and reflections designed to help readers identify their passions and align their lives with their true purpose.

Philosophy of Passion: Dr. Bradford's philosophy emphasizes the importance of allowing one's passions to guide their journey. She advocates for living a life that is true to one's innate desires and rejecting the limiting narratives handed down by others.

Dr. Bradford explains her motivation for writing the book: "The burn we have to be more is not one we should ignore. 'My Soul Is Not For Sale' is my way of helping people understand that their value is immeasurable and that they have a unique purpose to fulfill. I want to inspire others to carve out a path that is aligned with what they love and to live authentically.

Dr. Bradford has a wealth of experience, in both college and K 12 education spanning than twenty years which uniquely positions her to create environments where both employees and leaders can thrive. With her background in education, she not only has a deep understanding of motivation and personal growth dynamics but also excels in inspiring and achieving positive results. Dr. Bradfords dedication to education has played a role in developing strategies that boost engagement empower individuals and nurture leadership qualities. In her book "My Soul Is Not For Sale " she shares insights from her experience to provide readers and leaders with the tools and motivation necessary to unlock their potential and embrace their true selves. Through integrating expertise with growth her book showcases the transformative power that aims to inspire a passion, for purpose driven living and leadership.

To celebrate the book's release, Dr. Bradford will host a virtual launch event on August 15, 2024. The event will feature a live reading from the book, followed by a Q&A session where attendees can interact with Dr. Bradford and delve deeper into the book's themes.

"My Soul Is Not For Sale" is now available for purchase on the Maintain The Flame website and major online retailers. For more information about the book and upcoming events, visit http://www.maintaintheflame.net.

Media Contact

Media Contact: Rachel Harris, Maintain The Flame, 949-749-5349, [email protected] , https://www.maintaintheflame.net/

SOURCE Maintain The Flame